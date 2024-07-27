Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Pre-season friendly Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

With the regular football season fast approaching, the friendlies are in full force. EPL giants Arsenal and Manchester United collide in a pre-season friendly at the SoFi Stadium.

Arsenal who have been brilliant over the last couple of EPL seasons are coming off a draw against Bournemouth in their first pre-season friendly. After having taken the lead through the often-benched Fabio Vieira in the 18th minute, the Gunners found themselves drawing the game in the 73rd minute after Antoine Semenyo’s equalizer. They will be looking forward to improving their result when they take on the Red Devils.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have had two pre-season games previously. The first one was a disappointing defeat against Rosenborg on the 15th of July, a 1-0 loss. However, they bounced back defeating the Rangers last Saturday. They won the game 2-0.

Team News and Predicted XI

Arsenal

July 24, 2024, Carson, California, USA: Martin Odegaard 8 of Arsenal FC and Marcos Senesi 25 of Bournemouth FC struggle for possession of the ball during their friendly game on Wednesday July 24, 2024 at the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium in Carson, California. Arsenal defeats Bournemouth, 15 – 14. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Carson U.S – ZUMAp124 20240724_zaa_p124_043 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

Although a lot of key members for Arsenal are back, they will still be missing stars who went deep into the Euro knockouts. Declan Rice, William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, David Raya, and Aaron Ramsdale will all be absent. Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli are back in full training, but might only come on as substitutes. Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the game due to injuries. And with the future at the club an uncertainty, Emile Smith Rowe will not be a part of the squad.

Predicted XI: Hein; White, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Thomas, Jorginho, Odegaard; Viera, Jesus, Trossard

Manchester United

Manchester United will be missing a chunk of their key stars. Notable absentees include, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez. Tyrell Malacia, who has been sidelined for a while, remains injured and will miss the match.

Predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Yoro, Evans, Amass; Casemiro, McTominay, Mount; Amad, Hojlund, Rashford

Match Deciding Duel

Martin Odegaard vs. Leny Yoro

Martin Odegaard is just magic when things fall into place. Having been only with Arsenal during the break due to Norway missing out in the Euros, the skipper will look to create havoc against the Red Devils. In his path will stand the young Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old who started in the last game as well, will look to thwart the wizardry of the Norwegian.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United Odds

Arsenal: 2.32

Manchester United: 2.68

Prediction

Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United

A high-scoring contest might just be on the cards. Given it is a pre-season friendly, one can expect a lot of goals.