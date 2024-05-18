Arsenal vs Everton Match Preview, Prediction: Keys to Victory and Tactical Analysis

Title Showdown on Final Day of Premier League Play

In a thrilling end to the season, the battle for the Premier League title has come down to the last game. The Emirates Stadium is set to witness a decisive clash, with Arsenal, facing an in-form Everton team that could disrupt their title aspirations.

Arsenal will go into the game knowing that anything less than three points would not be enough and hoping for a miracle from David Moyes and West Ham. A draw would be enough for Arsenal to secure the title, given if they over Sean Dyche’s men.

Match Time

Date and Time: Sunday, 19th of May 2024, 4:00 PM UK Time

Sunday, 19th of May 2024, 4:00 PM UK Time Venue: Emirates Stadium

Recent Form

Arsenal: (All Competitions) Five win in a row for Arsenal.

(All Competitions) Five win in a row for Arsenal. Everton: (All Competitions) Everton has made an impressive run, with four victories and one draw in their last five games.

Players in the Spotlight

Leandro Trossard (Arsenal): Contributing significantly to Arsenal’s title chase, Trossard’s impact is exemplified by his pivotal goal against Manchester United. This season, he has a tally of 12 goals, complemented by an assist.

Contributing significantly to Arsenal’s title chase, Trossard’s impact is exemplified by his pivotal goal against Manchester United. This season, he has a tally of 12 goals, complemented by an assist. Idrissa Gueye (Everton): Pivotal in midfield alongside Onana, Gueye’s influence is highlighted by scoring thrice this season and anchoring his team’s tactical operations.

Match Facts

Defensive Solidity: Arsenal has conceded a mere 28 goals over 37 games, boasting the strongest defence in the league.

Arsenal has conceded a mere 28 goals over 37 games, boasting the strongest defence in the league. Final Fixture Fortitude: Arsenal maintains an unblemished record in final league fixtures since 2005.

Arsenal maintains an unblemished record in final league fixtures since 2005. Clean Sheet Consistency: Everton’s backline has been impenetrable in their last four victories.

Injury and Team News

Arsenal go into the game without any reported injuries or suspensions, so Mikel Arteta has his full strength squad at his disposal. Long term absentee Jurien Timber is also available for selection.

There were concerns over Saka’s fitness as he limped off last weekend but Arteta has said he ‘should be fine’.

Everton will be missing Dele Alli due to injury, with fullbacks Nathan Patterson and Vitaly Mykolenko also sidelined. Following a recent head injury, midfielder Andre Gomes is expected to rest, not featuring in the coming game.

Arsenal vs Everton Head-to-Head

Overall Meetings: 178 matches

178 matches Arsenal Victories: 92

92 Everton Victories: 48

48 Draws: 38

Predicted formations hint at an offensive 4-3-3 from Arsenal, while Everton could set up in a solid 4-4-1-1. Despite Everton’s recent formidability, predictions lean towards a 3-1 victory for Arsenal.

Broadcast Information for Viewers

India: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar

Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar UK: Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Amazon Prime Video

Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Amazon Prime Video US: NBC, USA Network, Peacock

NBC, USA Network, Peacock Nigeria: SuperSport, NTA, Canal+ Afrique

Prediction

An easy 2-0 win for the Gunners in front of a packed house at the Emirates.

It is reported that a Premier League trophy would be kept at Arsenal along with a set of 40 medals, just in case Man City lose at the Ethiad and that is precisely what Arteta and the Arsenal fans would be hoping for at the of the 90 minutes on Sunday.