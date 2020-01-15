Sergio Aguero became the highest scoring overseas player and beat Thierry Henry’s record recently

Thierry Henry was one of the first to congratulate Manchester City star Sergio Aguero on a record-breaking night at Villa Park.

Aguero helped Manchester City to a 6-1 win over Aston Villa side and broke a couple of records too.

This was Aguero’s 12th Premier League hat-trick, a record in the competition and one more than Alan Shearer.

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa recently (Image credit: Getty)

Aguero also has 177 goals in the league now, the joint fourth-highest along with Frank Lampard.

Only Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole have scored more goals than the Argentine, but this was a record too.

The City star became the highest scoring overseas player in Premier League history and beat Henry’s mark.

The Arsenal and France legend was quick to congratulate Aguero for his feat, and it seems the Argentine still has a lot left in the thank.

https://twitter.com/aguerosergiokun/status/1217141034255376384?s=20

Argentine leading City to more glory?

Aguero should have Cole’s 187 on his mind, and he could overtake the former Manchester United star before the end of the campaign.

The 31-year-old has 13 goals in the league this season and it will be interesting to see how many more he scores.

City seem to be out of the race for the Premier League but the Champions League could be the title they aim for.

It won’t be easy for Pep Guardiola’s men with City facing Real Madrid in the knockout round. City haven’t been great defensively either while Real are slowly getting back to their best under Zinedine Zidane.

They recently won the Supercopa de Espana and are tied at the top of the La Liga table.

More Manchester City news:

City also have a chance of winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. But they will need Aguero to be at his best.