The North London-I Nerazzurri connection: Alexis Sanchez and other players who have represented both Arsenal and Inter Milan

A detailed look at some of the top stars/players who have represented both Arsenal and Inter Milan

Arsenal and Inter Milan are two of the biggest names in Europe, and it would be every player’s team to represent either one of the teams. However, there have been a few privileged stars who have donned the red/white as well as the blue/black.

We take a look at 6 players who have played for both Arsenal and Inter Milan:

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez is one of the greatest Arsenal players in the Emirates era. Having signed for Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal back in 2014, he quickly got settled at the North London club. Taking the role as a winger, the Chilean went on to score 60 goals for Arsenal in the English Premier League in just 122 appearances. He even finished third in the golden boot race for the 2016/17 season.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 29: Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on April 29, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

However, his career went downhill after his departure from Arsenal in early 2018. Joining rivals Manchester United, Sanchez never found the rhythm for the Red Devils, and he was loaned out to Inter Milan in 2019/20. And the same year, in 2020, he joined Inter Milan, playing for the Italian club until 2022. He once again joined them in 2023, and was at the club for another season.

Patrick Vieira

The talismanic Patrick Vieira joined Arsenal in 1996, from AC Milan. After almost a decade at the North London club, the Frenchman moved to Juventus in 2005. After a year at Juventus, Vieira joined Inter Milan in 2006, and was a key part of the club until 2010.

Vieira is one of the very few players to have played for both the Milan clubs and Juventus. He ended his career in 2011, having last played for Manchester City.

Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp ended his career at Arsenal. However, before his near-12-year stint with the North London club, he was an important player in Inter Milan’s lineup. The Dutchman made 52 league appearances for the Italian giants, and scored 11 goals.

Nwankwo Kanu

Nwankwo Kanu burst into life only at Arsenal. The lanky Nigerian, however, was a part of Inter Milan for three seasons. However, he never really got starts for the Italian club.

In his three years at the club, Kanu made just 12 league appearances, scoring just 1 goal for them.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan during his first appearance for Arsenal back in January 2018 (via X)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s arc is quite similar to that of Alexis Sanchez’s. While the Chilean went the other way (to Manchester United), Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal in a shock swap deal.

Although, Mkhitaryan’s contribution to Arsenal was significantly better than that of Sanchez’s, it never lived up to the expectations. After two years at the club, including a loan spell at Roma (2019/20), Mkhitaryan joined Roma in 2020. After two years at the club, he joined Inter Milan, where he currently plays.

Honorable Mention: Lukas Podolski

Lukas Podolski’s stint at Arsenal is quite underrated. The German made 60 appearances in the league, scoring 19 goals, quite a decent haul. Towards the end of his stay at Arsenal, Poldi hardly got starts, and joined Inter Milan on loan in 2015. He went on to make 17 league appearances for them.