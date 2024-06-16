Do you know about Armando Broja Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his girlfriend, personal life, net worth, and family

Armando Broja is an Albanian professional soccer player, currently playing for Premier League club Fulham on loan from Chelsea. He represents the Albania national team internationally.

Primarily a center forward, he is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea academies, and is an emerging forward in the English league. He has also played for renowned clubs such as Southampton and Eredivisie club Vitesse Arnhem.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Albanian talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Armando Broja Age 22-year-old Nationality Albanian Birth Place Slough, England Date of Birth September 10, 2001 Height 1.91 m Star Sign Virgo Position Centre-Forward

Armando Broja | Early Life & Family

Armando Broja was born on September 10, 2001, in Slough, a town located in Berkshire, England. His parents, Xhevahir and Blerina Broja, were of Albanian descent who originally hailed from the Malësi e Madhe District in Albania. From his early childhood, Broja was driven by a passion for soccer, which fueled his dedication to becoming a professional player.

Armando Broja:



"Lost for words to score my first goal for my boyhood club.Thank you to all the fans🙌🏻💙 happy birthday Dad❤️"



[via iG: armando.broja] pic.twitter.com/2GQ0VkN3FR — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) October 8, 2022

He was inspired by the legendary Brazilian striker, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, and used to watch his video clips from an early age to study. Armando’s father, Xhevahir Broja also trained him during his early years, fully committing to his son’s dream. This support played a crucial role in developing the foundation of his career.

His journey began with trials at local academies such as Reading, Fulham, and Burnham Junior FC. After brief spells with these clubs, his skills led him to join Tottenham Hotspur’s youth setup, which kick-started his career. From there, he went on to join Chelsea.

Armando Broja | Club Career

Chelsea

In 2009, Armando joined the academy of the West London club, Chelsea, becoming part of their under-8 team, where he drew inspiration from Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. He successfully graduated from the academy, gaining renown for his skills, and eventually rose through the ranks to play for the Under-18 team, where he made significant contributions in winning youth titles. He later advanced to the Under-23 and reserve teams.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 06: Armando Broja of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Preston North End at Stamford Bridge on January 06, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea secured him by offering his first professional contract for two years on February 26, 2020, following his promising performances with the youth teams. A month later, on March 8, 2020, he made his first-team debut for Chelsea, coming on as a substitute for Olivier Giroud in a 4-0 win over Everton. He went on a couple of loan spells in between and has made a total of 38 appearances for the club.

He recently joined his boyhood club, Fulham, on a six-month loan in the January 2024 transfer window.

Vitesse Arnhem

The forward signed for the Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long deal in 2021 to secure much-needed game time and develop his skills, plying his trade in one of Europe’s top leagues to prepare himself for the challenges of the Premier League. He made a total of 34 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 3 assists, finishing as their top scorer for the season.

Southampton

After returning to Stamford Bridge, he signed a five-year deal and was again loaned out, this time to Southampton to continue getting minutes on the field. Armando played 38 matches for them, scoring 9 goals and providing an assist. Notably, while playing for Southampton, his first goal in the Premier League made him the first Albanian to score in the English top-tier league.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – APRIL 30: Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace passes the ball under pressure from Armando Broja of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton and Crystal Palace at St Mary’s Stadium on April 30, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Armando Broja | International Career

Being born in England, Armando Broja had the option to choose England as his national team for international representation. However, he opted to play for Albania, honoring his roots and Albanian heritage. Broja received his first call-up for the Albania Under-19 setup at the age of 17 in 2019. Later that year, he also played for the Under-21 team.

Subsequently, he built on his reputation at the national level, earning a spot on the senior team at the age of 18. In 2020, he made his debut against Lithuania in a 1-0 defeat and has since been a regular name in the national squad, earning over 17 caps and scoring 4 goals with 2 assists so far.

Armando Broja | Records and Statistics

Armando Broja’s statistics, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for so far, are presented in the table below:

Teams Matches Goals Assists Chelsea Youth 53 21 5 Chelsea FC 38 3 3 Southampton 38 9 1 Vitesse Arnhem 34 11 3 Albania National team 17 4 2

Armando Broja | Net Worth

Armando Broja’s estimated net worth is reported to be around £8.8 million. Under his current contract, he earns a weekly paycheck of £78,000 and an annual salary of £4 million.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 03: Armando Broja of Fulham arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Fulham FC at Turf Moor on February 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Additionally, he is under contract with Nike as one of their sponsored athletes. His current market value stands at 28 million euros, making him an emerging name in the English Premier League.

