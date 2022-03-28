Arjen Robben Wife Bernadien Eillert Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Bernadien Eillert? Meet The Wife Of Arjen Robben

Bernadien Eillert is famous for being the wife of Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Bernadien is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been married to Arjen Robben for quite some time, she barely comes in front of cameras. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning.

However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. The Dutchman has played with some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven and Real Madrid, but his career peaked at Bayern Munich.

The Dutch star left the German team with a legendary status due to his contributions including a goal in the Champions League final against bitter rival Dortmund. He also became a centre of attraction in his home country for helping the Netherland national team to reach the FIFA world cup final in 2010. We are not going to discuss his career, because we are interested in his love life.

Bernadien Eillert Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1984 Place of Birth Groningen, Netherlands Nationality Dutch Residency Groningen Partner Arjen Robben Job N.A Instagram @melanieakanji Height 5 ft 6 inch (173 cm) Weight 60 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Bernadien Eillert Childhood and Family

Bernadien was born in 1984 in Groningen, Netherlands, making her a Dutch citizen. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know much about her childhood. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do.

Bernadien was born in Groningen, Netherlands. (Credit: Imago Images)

We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging. However, we’re looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Arjen Robben.

Bernadien Eillert Education

Bernadien spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Groningen, Netherlands. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She and her husband, Arjen Robben, used to study in the same high school. Whether she enrolled in college for further education is a complete mystery to us.

Bernadien Eillert career

Bernadien’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. Some rumours suggest she works with the Foundation Stichting Aktie Benin (FSAB), but we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of reliable data.

Bernadien Eillert is the biggest supporter of her husband, Arjen Robben. Hamburg PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

We believe the Dutch beauty is a responsible wife and a caring mother. The duo has three children together, with whom Bernadien spends most of her time. She also takes care of the house chores and manages all household services. Due to her caring nature and empathetic personality, she has excelled as a housewife.

Bernadien is also a huge supporter of her husband. She used to attend most of her husband’s matches in the stadium. She helps Robben maintain a cheerful and calm mental state even at home.

Bernadien Eillert Net Worth

Bernadien’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price. But as we don’t know the source of her income, it is hard to tell how much she earns. However, Bernadien’s husband Robben makes a lot from his professional contract, which should be enough to care for the family’s needs and wants.

Bernadien Eillert and Arjen Robben relationship

Arjen Robben met his wife in high school. It was love at first sight as they both were impressed by each other’s charm. However, the duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates.

Arjen Robben met his wife in high school. (Picture was taken from spox.com)

They were pretty committed from the beginning of their relationship and decided to take things forward as they loved and respected each other. Finally, on June 9, 2007, the Dutch striker tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship until now. After Robben ended his career in Germany, he moved to his home city Groningen, Netherlands, with his family.

Bernadien Eillert and Arjen Robben Children

The couple has only three children together – Kai Robben (Oldest), Lynn Robben (Middle) and Luka Robben (youngest).

Arjen Robben with his wife and children. (Credit: Pinterest/zimbio.com)

Bernadien Eillert Social media

Bernadien is not a big fan of social media. She maintains strict privacy regarding her private information; naturally, she doesn’t risk being tracked down by the press through social activities. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on famous social media platforms.

FAQs about Bernadien Eillert

When did Bernadien Eillert and Arjen Robben get married? They got married in 2007. What is Bernadien Eillert doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Bernadien Eillert? She is 38 years old. Nationality of Bernadien Eillert? She is Dutch. What is Bernadien Eillert’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

