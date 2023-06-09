Arizona Cardinals’ Stadium will host Mexico and the quarterfinals during the Gold Cup

The competition will be played in Cincinnati, St. Louis, and San Diego for the first time in CONCACAF Gold Cup history.

Fourteen cities and 15 stadiums will be utilized during the 16-nation tournament between June 16 and July 16, including the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The State Farm Stadium is no stranger to hosting the event, though, as it has done before in 2009, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Another first-time site of the prestigious American international soccer tournament will be the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Alternative first-time locations for the Gold Cup include Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium, St. Louis’ Citypark Stadium, and San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

A complete list of 2023 Gold Cup sites

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bank of American Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

CityPark Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

Soldier Field, Chicago

DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, California

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

CONCACAF president and FIFA vice president, Victor Montagliani, recently discussed the decision-making behind the 2023 Gold Cup venues: “The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football and world-class events. I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to CONCACAF, to our Gold Cup, and to our sport.

“This is a tremendous time for football in the region with Nations Leagues, men’s and women’s Gold Cups, and other exciting national team and club competitions taking place over the next three years as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

USA, Mexico, and Canada: Path to the 2023 Gold Cup Final

With the CONCACAF Gold Cup draw complete, fans, pundits, and onlookers now have a clear view of their nation’s chances.

Alongside the group stage draw for the Gold Cup that kicks off on June 24, we also saw the preliminary qualifiers for the Caribbean.

The qualifying round consists of 12 teams: Trinidad and Tobago, Martinique, Curacao, French Guiana, Suriname, Guyana, Guadeloupe, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Puerto Rico, and Sint Maarten.

The three winning teams from the Caribbean mini-tournament playoffs will claim the final positions in the Gold Cup.

2023 Gold Cup Group Stage Draw

Group A – Jamaica, Nicaragua, USA

Group B – Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Qatar

Group C – Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama

Group D – Canada, Cuba, Guatemala

Mexico has been pitted against Haiti, Honduras, and Qatar, labeled ‘the group of death.’ However, despite the fierce competition, they own one of the most talented squads.

Canada is predicted to sail through Cuba, Guatemala, and whoever the winner of the Caribbean preliminary may be. They’re an overlooked team but proved last year when qualifying for the World Cup over Mexico that they shouldn’t be underestimated.

The USMNT will clash with Jamaica, Nicaragua, and the winner of preliminary game #9 – Curacao, Saint Kitts and Nevis, French Guiana, or Sint Maarten – and seem to own the simplest path to the finals of all the favorites mentioned.

The interim coach of the US men’s national team discussed Group A in a recent press release: “Overall, I’m pleased with the draw. I think Jamaica is a really tough team, and our previous experience in this competition tells us that there are no easy opponents and every game is complicated. As we know, these teams are improving every year, and that’s good for every.”