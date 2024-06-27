Argentina vs Peru: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

Argentina will be aiming to make it three wins out of three in the Copa America Group Stage when they take on Peru

Argentina will look to close out the group stages with a perfect record as they prepare to take on Peru for their final game of the group stages. Having already secured qualification to the quarter-finals the Argentinians will be playing without any pressure. The same cannot be said for Peru who have struggled to put a single win on the board so far at this year’s Copa America.

Argentina’s first win came against Canada, the reigning champions could do no wrong against the North Americans and ended the game with a 2-0 win. Their second win came against Chile who have always proved to be tough opponents. However, a late goal from Lautaro Martinez ensured that Argentina came through without a scratch.

While Argentina have been winning match after match, Peru are yet to even score a goal at this year’s Copa America. The Argentines will be playing without any pressure, while Peru will be playing for survival. If they fail to put a win on the board against Lionel Messi and his crew, the Peru national team will have to go back home.

Unless Canada loses their next game and Peru wins, it will be impossible for them to reach the next stage of the competition. Peru’s record at the Copa America has been historically bad. The team has participated in a total of 161 games and have only managed to get away with 58 wins. The last time they won the Copa America trophy was back in 1975.

During the last tournament, Peru fought hard and made it all the way to the Semi-Finals. However, two consecutive losses once in the semis and then in the 3rd place decider led to a fourth-place finish for the team. Argentina on the other hand are the reigning Copa America champions. Not only that, they are also the reigning World Cup champions and also won the Finalissima.

Combine that with the fact that Peru have never won any of their 16 games against Argentina and their chances of qualifying begin to look extremely thin. Jorge Fossati’s team needs to find some kind of inspiration in the final third. They’ve been defending well and have only conceded once this tournament, however, their attack has left a lot to be desired.

On Sunday the attack will be faced with the quality of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez. Surely, Fossati will need to come up with some kind of magic to get through that defence.

SoccerSouls take a look at how both sides could line up on the night and what tactics they might employ.

Team News and Predicted XI

Argentina

Lionel Messi played his last game with Argentina with some discomfort. He mentioned that it began after he sprinted on the first play, the Inter Miami star is perhaps Argentina’s most important player and there are still a lot of games left to play. Lionel Scaloni should bench Messi for the upcoming game against Peru.

With their number 10 gone from the lineup Argentina should be looking for a lot of control in the middle area of the pitch. Transforming their midfield is what has led to the change in their fortunes over the past few years, so, the team can be expected to play to their strenghts and influence the game through the middle.

Argentina are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation with Emi Martinez in goal. He should be protected by the back four of Nicola Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, and Nahuel Molina. Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister will be key as both of them will most likely be operating in the heart of the pitch. Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Di Maria are expected to provide width to the midde line.

Finally, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez are expected to be Argentina’s starting forwards against Peru

Predicted Playing XI (4-4-2): Emi Martinez; Tagliafico; Lisandro Martinez; Romero; Molina; De Paul; Fernandez; Mac Allister; Di Maria; Lautaro Martinez; Julian Alvarez

Peru

Alexander Callens was injured in Peru’s first game against Chile. However, he played against Canada so can be expected to be available against Argentina as well. Miguel Araujo on the other hand will miss the next game after being sent off against Canada. Luis Advincula was also injured against Chile and there has still been no confirmation of his availability against Argentina.

With Araujo missing from his defensive line Fossati will need something special to keep the Argentina forwards away from goal. Moreover, he will need his team to play with energy and stop Argentina from dominating the ball. If Peru don’t look alive out of possession the South Americans will have a field day with them.

Pedro Gallese should start in goal behind the centre-back trio of Alexander Callens, Carlos Zambrano and Luis Abram. Piero Quispe, Wilder Cartagena, and Sergio Pena will be in the center of the pitch and will be responsible for progeressing the ball to the final third. Marcos Lopez and Andy Polo will be pivotal for width on the pitch.

Finally, Ginaluca Lapadula and Edison Flores will be the two who the country of Peru will be hanging their hopes on tomorrow.

Predicted Playing XI (3-5-2): Gallese; Zambrano; Abram; Lopez; Quispe; Cartagena; Pena; Polo; Paladula; Flores

Where to Watch

English: FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App

Key Stats

Argentina have faced Peru in a total of 42 games and have won 27 while losing 10 and getting away with five draws.

Peru have not recorded a win in the Copa America since third July 2021.

Argentina have not lost a Copa America game since 3rd July, 2019.

Match Deciding Duel

Andy Polo (Peru) vs Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Andy Polo was a ray of sunshine against Canada in what was otherwise an abysmal team performance for Peru. If Polo can establish his presence in the middle of the pitch early on, he could end up pulling the strings for Peru all the way to the next round. Polo has the oppurtunity to become a hero for his country this Sunday.

Julian Alvarez is yet to have a big performance for Argentina during this year’s Copa America. Now that the team has qualified for the next round the Man City player can take the pitch without pressure, hopefully, that will help Alvarez perform to the levels we know he’s capable of.

Prediction

Argentina 2-0 Peru

Argentina’s depth and togetherness as a team will prove to be too much for Peru who will be missing Miguel Araujo from their defensive line. Lionel Messi might or might not be a part of the next game and even if he isn’t, Argentina should have no issues knocking Peru out of the tournament this Sunday.