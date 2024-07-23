Argentina vs. Morocco: Paris Olympics Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

Football matches at the Paris Olympics 2024 are set to kick off soon. Argentina will be taking on Morocco in the first Group B match. It is set to take place at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne at 3pm (France local time)

This game might have all the ingredients of an exciting match, as the young Argentina team will be looking forward to replicating the senior team’s success in recent years. For context, the senior team is the defending World Champions and the Copa America Champions. They have a young and hungry coach at their hands as well, a man who clearly knows how to win trophies – Javier Mascherano. It is worth noting that this will be Team Argentina’s 10th appearance at the Olympic Games. 2020 Tokyo Olympics proved to be a dismal campaign with Argentina exiting in the group stage. To make things a bit grim, Argentina are also coming off a loss against Guinea in their last warm-up game.

Morocco, on the other hand, will be making their 8th appearance at the Olympic Games. Like the Argentina men’s senior team, the senior Morrocan football team has also enjoyed considerable success in recent years, notably at the 2022 World Cup, where they reached the semi-finals. Having not participated in the Olympics since London 2012, Morocco will be hungry to make this Olympic games count.

Team News and Predicted XI

Julian Alvarez celebrate this goal 1-0 of Argentina during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Semi-final match between Argentina and Canada, at MetLife Stadium, on July 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States (via David Leah)

Argentina

The young squad managed by Mascherano has three supremely experienced players above 23, albeit one is just 24. Nicolas Otamendi, Geronimo Rulli and Julian Alvarez are the stars aged over 23. Alvarez, who is expected to start, might be partnered by either Kevin Zenon or Giuliano Simeone. The midfield is expected to be held by Cristian Medina or Ezequiel Fernandez.

Predicted XI: Rulli; Lujan, Di Cesare, Otamendi, Amione; Almada, Hezze, Medina; Zenon, Alvarez, Simeone

Morocco

As for the young Moroccan team, all eyes will be on Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi. Other notable stars in the lineup are Abde Ezzalzouli, Ilias Akhomach and Benjamin Bouchouari.

Predicted XI: Mohamedi; Hakimi, El Wafi, Boukamir, Nakach; Targhalline, Bouchouari, Richardson; Akhomach, Rahimi, Ezzalzouli

Match Deciding Duel

Julian Alvarez vs. Achraf Hakimi

Although, Achraf Hakimi isn’t a center back, he might have to deal with the lethal Julian Alvarez, who sometimes drifts from the wings into the box. One can expect a few duels between the star players.

Argentina vs. Morocco odds

Argentina: -163

Moroccom: +400

Prediction

Argentina 1-0 Morocco

Although this Argentina team might not be as strong as their senior counterparts, one can expect them to sneak a win over the Morocco side. This prediction comes, taking into the big game experience of a team like Argentina. Having never featured in the Olympics in 12 years, Morocco might just find it difficult against Argentina.