Argentina vs Colombia: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More.

Argentina will be aiming for a record-breaking 16th Copa America title when they take on Colombia

The Copa America 2024 is set for an electrifying conclusion as defending champions Argentina face off against Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday. This highly anticipated final marks the first-ever Copa America final meeting between these two footballing powerhouses. Argentina aim to secure a record-breaking 16th title, making them the most successful side in the competition’s history.

Argentina’s road to the final has been marked by grit and determination. They navigated a nerve-wracking penalty shootout against Ecuador in the quarter-finals before securing a comfortable 2-0 victory over Canada in the semi-finals. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring, followed by a historic goal from Lionel Messi, who now stands as the second-highest male goalscorer in international football with 109 goals.

Argentina’s unbeaten streak now extends to 10 matches, and they remain unbeaten in major tournament knockout games on American soil since the 1994 World Cup. It is no understatement that they go into the clash as favourites.

Colombia are no pushovers, however. They have been in exceptional form. Since their 1-0 loss to Argentina in World Cup qualifying in February 2022, they have embarked on a record-breaking unbeaten run of 28 matches.

Jefferson Lerma’s header gave Colombia the lead before Daniel Munoz’s red card put them at a numerical disadvantage against Uruguay. Despite this setback, Colombia’s resilience shone through as they held on to secure their place in the final. The victory over Uruguay was marred by a brawl involving Uruguayan players and Colombian supporters, but Colombia’s focus remained unwavering. This final represents a chance for Colombia to end a long wait since their first Copa America triumph in 2001.

Team News and Predicted XI

Argentina

For the final, Argentina face no injury or suspension issues. Head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to maintain an unchanged lineup. The defence will feature a solid back four with Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, and Nicolas Tagliafico, with Emiliano Martinez as the goalkeeper.

In the midfield, Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul are anticipated to keep their places, even though Giovani Lo Celso and Exequiel Palacios are pushing for a start. Angel Di Maria is poised for his international farewell on the right wing. Alexis Mac Allister, who has been impressive on the international stage, will play a crucial role, linking up with Messi from the midfield.

Lionel Messi, who overcame a leg injury to play the full match against Canada, will lead the attack alongside Julian Alvarez. Lautaro Martinez, the tournament’s top scorer, is expected to begin on the bench and should be brought on in the second half.

Predicted Playing XI (4-4-2): Emi. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lis. Martinez, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, E. Fernandez, De Paul, Di Maria; Messi, Alvarez

Colombia

With Daniel Munoz suspended, Santiago Arias is set to start at right-back, joining Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, and Johan Mojica in a solid four-man backline. Camilo Vargas will likely be the goalkeeper.

In midfield, Jefferson Lerma and Richard Ríos are expected to form the double pivot, providing protection for the defence and allowing the attacking players to push forward.

Captain James Rodriguez, who has recorded a tournament-high six assists, will continue in the number 10 role. He will be supported by Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Fluminense’s Jhon Arias on the flanks.

Jhon Cordoba, who has contributed with two goals and two assists, is expected to lead the attack, with Jhon Duran and Rafael Santos Borre available as options.

Predicted Playing XI (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Santiago Arias, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Jhon Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Cordoba

Key Stats

Victory will see Argentina win their 16th Copa America title, making them the most successful side in the competition’s illustrious history.

Colombia are unbeaten in their last 28 international games.

Argentina have won 26 of their 43 meetings against Colombia in all competitions.

A win for Colombia will see them win just their second Copa America title, their first since 2001.

Match Deciding Duel

Enzo Fernandez (Argentina) vs James Rodriguez (Colombia)

Argentina have been solid in defence and penetrating their backline has proven to be a challenge for most sides in the competition. Colombia have a rather dynamic attack but will depend on the veteran James Rodriguez to act as the playmaker.

With the likes of Luis Diaz able to make the most of opportunities, the onus will be on Enzo Fernandez to ensure Rodriguez does not have space to manoeuvre in. The duel between the two players could certainly set the tone for which way the cookie crumbles on the night.

Prediction

Argentina 2-1 Colombia

The clash is likely to be an entertaining one with the midfield battle expected to set the tone for the result. Argentina. however, have more strength in depth and the ability to bring a player of Lautaro Martinez’s calibre off the bench in the second half is akin to a cheat code. The Inter Milan star is expected to lead the defending champions to a close 2-1 win on the night.