Argentina and Canada will face off in the first semifinal of Copa America 2024, a repeat of the competition opener from Group A

Canada have a golden opportunity to make history as they face defending champions Argentina in the first semi-final of Copa America 2024 at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

In a rematch of their tournament opener, Canada can become the second CONCACAF team to reach the Copa America final. Both sides advanced to the semi-finals via penalty shootouts, with Argentina defeating Ecuador and Canada overcoming Venezuela after 1-1 draws in regular time respectively.

Argentina’s path to the semi-finals has been fortified by their exceptional defence and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The victory over Ecuador secures their fifth consecutive appearance in the Copa America semi-finals. Historically, Argentina have been strong at this stage, progressing in seven of their last eight attempts, with the only setback being against Brazil in 2019.

A triumph on Tuesday would mark the first time Argentina reached the Copa America final as defending champions since 1959. Scaloni’s team has been defensively sound, conceding just once throughout the tournament. The Albiceleste are unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions, allowing only three goals during this period.

On the other hand, Canada has shown remarkable resilience since their initial loss to Argentina. Jesse Marsch’s squad has conceded just once in their last three games. They are the third CONCACAF team to reach the Copa America semi-finals in their debut appearance, following Honduras and Mexico. They are also the first from the region to advance this far since the USA in 2016.

This semi-final marks Canada’s fifth appearance in the final four of a continental tournament this century. They have progressed beyond this stage twice, in the 2023 Nations League and the 2000 Gold Cup. Canada aims to emulate Mexico’s 2001 Copa America run, where Mexico reached the final before losing to Colombia.

Argentina’s defensive stability and tactical discipline under Scaloni will be pivotal, also giving their world-class frontline a base to build upon. Canada, under Marsch, has transformed into a more disciplined and resilient team. Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies will be crucial in breaking down Argentina’s defence. SoccerSouls takes a closer look at this clash.

Team News and Predicted XI

Argentina

Lionel Messi was not at his best against Ecuador and will be keen to make amends for the penalty miss in the shootout. he missed the final group game with a hamstring injury but now appears to be back to full fitness.

Lionel Scaloni is likely to retain his flexible 4-3-3 formation with Emiliano Martínez in goal. He should be protected by the back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Marcos Acuna.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes should perform the role of the pivot in the centre, giving Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister and the dynamic Rodrigo De Paul the freedom to push forward. Lionel Messi is expected to don the playmaker’s role with Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez leading the line. Angel Di Maria will offer Argentina another option off the bench should they need to shift gears.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Emi. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Acuna; Mac Allister, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, La. Martinez, Alvarez

Canada

Inter Milan Tajon Buchanan remains a major doubt for Canada after he suffered a broken tibia during training just days before their match against Venezuela. This injury puts his participation in doubt not just for the semi-final clash against Argentina but also for the remainder of the tournament.

Jesse Marsch has an otherwise fully fit squad to choose from for the clash and is expected to set his side up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Maxime Crépeau in goal. The shot-stopper should be protected by the back four of Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, and Alphonso Davies.

Stephen Eustáquio and Jonathan Osorio should form the double pivot, freeing up Jonathan David to act as the playmaker. Cyle Larin should start up front, with Richie Laryea and Jacob Shaffelburg providing support out wide.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Osorio, Eustaquio; Laryea, David, Shaffelburg; Larin

Key Stats

Argentina have never conceded a goal against Canada.

Argentina have not lost a major tournament match on U.S. soil since a 3-2 defeat to Romania in the 1994 World Cup’s round of 16.

A win on the night will see Canmada make it to their first-ever Copa America final at the first time of asking.

Argentina have not made it to the final of the competition as defending champions since 1959.

Match Deciding Duel

Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) vs Derek Cornelius (Canada)

Lautaro Martinez is the top scorer in the tournament this season and has made it a habit of scoring late goals for Argentina. This augurs well for a side that is defensively compact, giving them a second wind to settle the game as the opposition gets tired. Derek Cornelius will have his hands full all night but will know that he cannot slack off for even a second with Martinez on the prowl.

Argentina’s ability to score late coupled with Canada’s vulnerabilities in the second half of the game makes for a thrilling finale in the final 30 minutes of the first semifinal. While Argentina do have several threats and matchwinners in their lineup, Martinez’s clinical touch has given them the edge this summer. He will certainly be aiming to make a difference once again on Tuesday.

Transfer Watch

Jonathan David

The LOSC Lille attacker is Canada’s trump card going forward and is expected to leave the Ligue 1 giants this summer. David is a pacy player whose ability to get into space and clinical ability in the box helps make a difference. While several clubs are keeping tabs on him, a solid showing against the defending FIFA World Cup holders will only help boost his profile among potential suitors.

David will be up against the meanest defence in the competition on the night. The duo of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez aren’t just formidable defenders but their ‘take no prisoners’ approach will certainly add a physical element to the duel. David is unlikely to come up against a meaner backline in the competition and how well he handles this challenge could determine his stock this summer.

Prediction

Argentina 2-0 Canada

Both teams will be familiar with each other having felt each other out on the opening day. The stakes are much higher this time round and Canada will be hoping for a monumental upset. Argentina were handed a late scare against Ecuador and that perhaps will ensure they don’t take Tuesday’s game for granted. The game should be a hard-fought one with Argentina’s match winners making the difference in the second half of the game.