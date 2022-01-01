Anna Lewandowska: Robert Lewandowski wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Anna Lewandowska is a Polish karateka and is known for being the wife of one of the best strikers of all time Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowska comes from Poland, and she is known for being the partner of one of the most successful players in Bundesliga history Robert Lewandowski.

Anna Lewandowska Facts

Birth Place Lodz, Poland Father’s Name Bogdan Stachurski Mother’s Name Maria Stachurski Star Sign Virgo Net Worth (2021) $80 million Salary (2021) NA Age 33 Date of Birth September 7, 1988 University NA Nationality Polish Spouse Marco Reus Children 2 Children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Anna Lewandowska and Robert Lewandowski Families

Anna Lewandowska was born on 7 September 1988 in Lodz, Poland, to her father Bodgan Stachurski and mother, Maria. She has one sibling, a brother Piotr Stachurski.

MUNICH, GERMANY – DECEMBER 08: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen attends with his wife Anna Lewandowska the clubs Christmas party at Allianz Arena on December 08, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski was born on 21 August 1988 in Warsaw, Poland. His father, Krysztof was a Polish Judo Champion and also played football and his mother, Iwona Lewandowska, is a Polish long-distance runner.

Anna Lewandowska husband Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers of all time and one of the most successful players in Bundesliga history. He has scored over 500 career goals for club and country.

As a teen, Lewandowski joined MKS Varsovia Warsaw, and he played for seven years. Then, he moved to the 4th tier side Delta Warsaw. Finally, he moved to top-flight Lech Poznan, helping the team win the 2009-10 Ekstraklasa.

BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 04: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen celebrates scoring the 4th team goal during the DFB Cup final match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Muenchen at Olympiastadion on July 04, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

In 2010, he was transferred to Borussia Dortmund, where he won honours, including two consecutive Bundesliga titles and the league’s top goalscorer award. During the 2014-15 season, he joined Dortmund’s rivals Bayern Munich. He has won the Bundesliga title in each of his first seven seasons. Lewandowski was an integral part of Bayern’s UEFA Champions League win in 2019-20.

Lewandowski has played international football for Poland since his debut he has represented them at UEFA 2012, 2016, the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020. He is the all-time top scorer for Poland. Other than that, he has won a handful of awards in his career.

WARSAW, POLAND – SEPTEMBER 08: Robert Lewandowski of Poland applauds the crowd the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Poland and England at Stadion Narodowy on September 08, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Anna Lewandowska and Robert Lewandowski Kids

Anna and Robert began their relationship 12 years ago in 2008. They tied the knot in 2013 at a big wedding ceremony at the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary located in Serock.

Robert Lewandowski with his family (Instagram)

On 4 May 2017, Lewandowska gave birth to their first daughter, and On 6 May 2020, they gave birth to their second daughter.

Anna Lewandowska Profession, Career, Net Worth

Lewandowska is a Physical Education Graduate from Warsaw, and she is a member of the Pruszkow Karate Club. She has won three medals in the world championships seniors, six European Championships medals in different age categories and 29 Polish Championship Medals.

Anna Lewandowska with her family (Instagram)

Anna even became a nutritionist and started the blog Healthy Plan by Ann, which provides nutritional advice and workout plans.

She is known as Poland’s face of fitness and is ranked among the 22nd richest women in Poland. She has a whopping 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

Anna is a professional Karate player (Instagram)

FAQs about Anna Lewandowska

When did Anna Lewandowska and Robert Lewandowski get married? They got married in 2013 What is Anna doing now? She is a professional fitness trainer and nutritionist. How old is Anna? Anna is 33 years old Nationality of Anna? Anna Lewandowska is Polish What is Scarlett’s net worth? They have an estimated net worth of $80 million

Read More on Football: