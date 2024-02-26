Top 5 Facts About Angel Di Maria That You Probably Didn’t Know

Explore the captivating world of Angel Di María, the Argentine football maestro renowned for his electrifying performances on the pitch. Uncover five fascinating facts that shed light on Di María’s distinctive playing style, his extraordinary journey to success in professional football, and the exceptional qualities that distinguish him as a standout player.

Angel Di Maria Childhood:

Angel Fabian Di Maria, born in Rosario, Argentina, on February 14, 1988, to parents Miguel and Diana María, faced adversity from a young age. Growing up in poverty with two sisters, he lacked basic amenities. Despite financial struggles, his exceptional stamina caught the attention of doctors, leading to his enrollment in a local football club at age 4. Hindered by a lack of sports gear, he worked alongside his father at a coal yard to support his family. Balancing football practice with manual labour, Di Maria’s determination and work ethic paved the way for his remarkable journey in professional football.

Angel Di Maria is pictured during the UEFA Europa League group stage first-leg football match between SL Benfica and Toulouse. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Angel Di Maria Personal Life:

Di Maria, married to Jorgelina Cardoso since 2011, hails from a close-knit family. Born to Miguel and Diana, he shares a strong bond with his parents. His wife, Jorgelina, stands by his side as a pillar of support. With a net worth of 100 million euros and an annual income of 7 million euros, Di Maria’s financial success reflects his prowess on the field. Together, with his family’s unwavering support and his dedication, Di Maria continues to shine in the world of professional football, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Top 5 Interesting Facts About Angel Di Maria:

1. His doctor recommended him to play football

Angel Di Maria’s football journey began when his doctor recommended sports to channel his boundless energy. Following this advice, his parents enrolled him in a local football club at the age of four. From there, Di Maria’s passion for the sport grew, leading him to achieve significant milestones and play crucial roles in various finals throughout his career.

Angel Di Maria reacts during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Gil Vicente FC. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

2. A transfer fee of 35 footballs

Angel Di Maria initially made a name for himself at Rosario Central, one of Argentina’s prominent clubs. His journey began when he was scouted by Rosaria while playing for his local club Torito. The cost of his move to Rosario Central was reportedly 35 footballs, symbolizing his early start in the football world at the tender age of around four years old.

3. The meaning behind the tattooed forearm

Angel Di Maria has a significant number of tattoos adorning his body, including a phrase on his left forearm that reads, “Nacer en El Perdriel fue y será lo mejor que me pasó en la vida” (Being born in El Perdriel was and will be the best thing that has happened to me in my life). This tattoo is a testament to his roots and the lasting impact of his upbringing in El Perdriel.

4. Played with Ronaldo and Messi

Angel Di Maria has had the privilege of playing alongside football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi throughout his illustrious career. During his time at Real Madrid, he shared the pitch with renowned players like Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Sergio Ramos, solidifying his reputation as one of the top players in his position. Additionally, he has represented Argentina alongside Messi in multiple FIFA World Cups and Copa Americas.

5. Story behind the nickname

Angel Di Maria, affectionately called ‘El Fideo’ (The Noodle) due to his slim physique, is known for his agility, speed, and exceptional technical skills. The Argentine winger adeptly manoeuvres through opposing defences, earning him the moniker ‘The Noodle’ for his swift and elusive playing style. His nickname reflects his ability to navigate seamlessly on the field, leaving defenders in his wake.

Angel Di Maria looks downwards during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Boavista FC. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

