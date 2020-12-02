Anel Ahmedhodzic is a target for Chelsea but his agent is blocking the deal

Anel Ahmedhodzic is a target for Chelsea and is currently playing for Swedish side Malmo, according to Expressen (h/t Football.London).

The 21-year-old has played for the Bosnian national team this season too and has 34 appearances for Malmo.

Chelsea were to offer £7.2million for the center-back, however, there seems to be a twist in the tale.



Poland’s forward Robert Lewandowski and Bosnia-Herzegovina’s defender Anel Ahmedhodzic vie for the ball during the UEFA Nations League football match Poland v Bosnia and Herzegovina in Wroclaw, Poland, on October 14, 2020. (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP)

Ahmedhodzic’s father, Mirsad, told SportBladet via Teamtalk that his son’s agent wasn’t letting the deal go through:

“He’s [Rosenberg] not doing his job. He has told Marina [Granovskaia] at Chelsea that Anel is not going there.

“He [Anel] wants to go abroad after the season finishes.”

Markus Rosenborg, the player’s agent, has also been told by Mirsad to work with an Italian and get a deal done:

“Markus hasn’t arranged this, he doesn’t have the contacts,” he added. “I have tried to inform Markus that Pastorello wants to cooperate with him.”

Crazy circumstances for the youngster

While Chelsea could do with more young players joining Frank Lampard’s interesting project, this story is certainly a wild one.

Malmo’s Swedish defender Anel Ahmedhodzic (L) vies with Wolfsburg’s Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager during the Europa League Last 32 Second Leg football match Malmo against Wolfsburg on February 27, 2020. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

An agent blocking the move of a player despite interest from a big club is something that isn’t heard often.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Ahmedhodzic and if we can land him later on. Chelsea had a busy summer, signing several youngsters and it seems like the team is finally clicking.

Chelsea sit fifth in the league after eight games and have suffered just one loss so far. Lampard’s men are just three points off the top of the table and we play Newcastle once the international break is done.