Andy Robertson Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Andy Robertson | Early Life

Andy Robertson was born on March 11, 1994 in Glasgow. As a young boy, he was a fan of Celtic, just like many other boys in Scotland. Andy joined Celtic’s football academy and began his youth career. Due to his short stature, which made him an inadequate left-back for the team, the club eventually released him. He then joined Queen’s Park FC to continue his football career.

Andy Robertson | Family

Andy Robertson was born to Brian Robertson and Martina Sanchez. His father, Brian, was a football player himself and he encouraged Andy to pursue his career in football. Andy’s brother, Stephen, also started his career as a footballer and played for many local teams. He was a prolific goal scorer in his youth.

“It’s no secret that my family and I used to go and watch Celtic at home. I’ve always had that passion for football in me."

Andy Robertson married his high school sweetheart, Rachel Roberts. They tied the knot in the summer of 2022 and were blessed with two beautiful children, Rocco and Aria.

Andy Robertson | Club Career

Queen’s Park

After graduating from the club’s youth setup, Robertson made his first senior career debut against Berwick Rangers in the 2012–13 Scottish Challenge Cup. He made 40 appearances for the club in that season. Robertson’s first senior goal also came for Queen’s Park on 13 November 2012.

Five years ago Andy Robertson was part of a Queen’s Park side beaten 2-0 at Annan 😳



Now he’s on his way to the Champions League final 🔴



Dundee United

Robertson signed for Dundee United on June 3, 2013. He immediately became part of the first-team squad, making his debut for the club on the opening day of the season against Partick Thistle. On September 22, 2013, Robertson scored his first goal for Dundee United in a 2–2 draw against Motherwell. Soon afterwards, he agreed to a new contract with United, until May 2016.

In April 2014, Robertson won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award and was also named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year for the 2013–14 Scottish Premiership. His last appearance for United was in the 2014 Scottish Cup Final.

Hull City

In July 2014, Dundee United received an offer of £2.85 million from the English Premier League team, Hull City, for the transfer of their talented player, Robertson. After the offer was accepted, Robertson signed a three-year contract with Hull on July 29, marking a significant milestone in his professional football career.

He made his competitive debut on the opening day of the season in a 1–0 victory away to Queens Park Rangers. Robertson quickly settled at Hull and established himself in the side, winning the club’s Player of the Month award for August 2014. He made 24 appearances in his debut season but was unable to prevent the team from being relegated to the Championship. His first goal for the club came on 3 November 2015.

Liverpool

Robertson signed a long-term deal with Liverpool on 21 July 2017. He made his debut on 19 August against Crystal Palace and won the Man of the Match award. Robertson scored his first goal for the club on the final match day of the 2017-18 season against Brighton. During the 2018–19 season, he continued to play regularly for Liverpool. In January 2019, he signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2024. On 25 April, he was named in the PFA Team of the Year along with his Liverpool teammates, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mané, and Virgil van Dijk.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 21: Andy Robertson of Liverpool attempts to pass the ball during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Luton Town at Anfield on February 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Robertson scored his first European goal against Red Bull Salzburg. By the end of the 2019–20 season, Robertson contributed 2 goals and 12 assists for Liverpool. On 24 August 2021, Robertson signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool. During the 2022–23 season, Robertson became the defender with the most assists in Premier League history.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with teammates Andrew Robertson (L) and Luis Diaz (R) after scoring his team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at Gtech Community Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

On September 16, 2023, with Virgil van Dijk suspended and Trent Alexander-Arnold injured, Robertson wore the captain’s armband in a 3-1 comeback win against Wolves, marking his 200th Premier League appearance for Liverpool by scoring the Reds’ second goal of the match, his 9th goal for the club.

Andy Robertson | International Career

The Scotland under-21 team first selected Robertson in October 2013. He made his debut as a substitute against Slovakia. Robertson was first named in the full Scotland squad for a friendly against Poland on March 5, 2014. He made his first start for the national team against Nigeria on May 28, 2014. Robertson scored his first international goal in a friendly against England at Celtic Park in November 2014, scoring Scotland’s only goal as they were beaten 3-1.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Andrew Robertson of Scotland celebrates scoring their first goal during the International Friendly between Scotland and England at Celtic Park Stadium on November 18, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

On September 3, 2018, Robertson was appointed as Scotland captain by manager Alex McLeish. In November, he was one of five Scotland players to withdraw from the national squad due to injury. In November 2020, with Robertson again as captain, Scotland qualified for UEFA Euro 2020. It was Scotland’s first major tournament appearance since 1998, ending a 22-year streak of not qualifying. On June 14, 2021, Robertson captained Scotland in their first game of Euro 2020.

In September of that year, Robertson won his 50th cap and thereby joined the Scottish FA International Roll of Honour.

Andy Robertson | Records and Statistics

Andy Robertson has been an outstanding left-back throughout his career and has also scored several goals. He has made a total of 286 appearances for Liverpool to date.

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 286 9 64 Hull City 115 5 10 Dundee United 44 5 6 Queen s Park 43 2 3 Scotland 62 3 8 Scotland U21 4 0 0

Andy Robertson | Net Worth

Andy Robertson’s current market value is €35.00 million.

Andy Robertson’s net worth is estimated to be around £42,276,000. As a Liverpool FC player, he earns £160,000 per week, which is close to £8,320,000 per year.

Andy Robertson | Sponsors and Endorsements

Andy Robertson became increasingly popular and caught the attention of numerous big brands in his career. As a result, several businesses approached him to promote their goods. Robertson went on to collaborate with highly recognized global brands such as Nike, Nivea, and many more, showcasing their products to his vast audience. His influence as a public figure and athlete allowed these brands to reach a wider audience, while his own reputation benefited from the association.

Andy Robertson | Philanthropic Activities

Andy Robertson is widely popular for his philanthropic activities. Since his early career days, Robertson has been determined to help the disadvantaged section of society. He has helped many families suffering from poverty. In the year 2020, Robertson launched his charity foundation named “AR26 Charity” which works with a vision to provide all young people with the opportunity for an equal start in life.

For his unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people, he even received the prestigious MBE honor.

Andy Robertson | Cars and Tattoos

Andy Robertson is known for his impressive car collection, which he often shows off cruising around town. His collection features a range of high-end vehicles, including the Range Rover SVR, and Lamborghini Urus.

Unlike most professional football players, the 30-year-old has chosen not to get any tattoos on his body. This is a personal preference and he prefers to keep his skin free from any kind of inking.

