Andres Iniesta last La Liga match XI: All about the Spanish midfield maestro and the lineup of Barcelona during his last ever match.

Andres Iniesta has finally called time in his beyond-illustrious career. The Barcelona legend announced his retirement at the age of 40, in a very emotional interview, that had athletes/organizations and a boatload of other noteworthy entities wishing the Spanish magician the best for the future ahead.

Having left Barcelona in 2018, Iniesta joined Japanese side Vissel Kobe in a five-year deal. After an influential five years at the club, Iniesta joined UAE club Emirates in 2023, on a one-year contract. Although his contribution was significant, the club’s performance was sub-par and were relegated to Division 1. Finally, on the 7th of October, Iniesta hung up his boots.

Going back to his Barcelona days, Iniesta made his final appearance for The Blaugrana back on the 20th of May, 2018, against Real Sociedad. He was on the pitch for 81 minutes, before coming off for Paco Alcacer.

Here is a look at the last appearance Andres Iniesta made for Barcelona and how and where their XI are now:

GK – Marc-Andre ter Stegen

The German goalkeeping great was at the peak of his powers back in 2018. He is still Barcelona’s main goalkeeper, however is now out for months following a knee injury in the ongoing 2024-25 season.

RB – Nelson Semedo

Nelson Semedo never really got going at Barcelona. The Portuguese RB spent three seasons at the Spanish club, getting 82 league starts. Although he did produce moments of greatness, it was never really consistent. Semedo joined EPL club Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he’s been a part of them since then, and has been a regular starter as well.

CB – Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique was an important part of Barcelona’s defense back then, and remained one until 2022 before his retirement. Pique is still involved in football, and has been instrumental in the formation of Kings League – a seven-a-side football league.

CB – Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina hardly made appearances at Barcelona. He left the club in no more than 6 months after joining them in January 2018. The Colombian joined Everton on a five-year deal, and stayed with them until 2023, before joining Fiorentina. After a year with the Italian club, he joined Sardinia-based Italian club Cagliari in 2024.

LB – Jordi Alba

The ever-dependable Jordi Alba was at the peak of his powers in 2018. Having joined the club in 2012, Alba left the Spanish giants only in 2023. He joined MLS club Inter Miami, where he currently plays.

CDM – Sergio Busquets

Another star with a career path similar to Alba. Having risen through the youth ranks in Barcelona, Busquets left the club in 2023 and joined MLS club Inter Miami like the Spanish left-back.

CM – Ivan Rakitic

One of the most underrated modern-day midfielders, Ivan Rakitic joined Barcelona in 2014 and was a part of the club until 2020, starting 200 games in La Liga. He joined Sevilla in 2020, before leaving to Al-Shabab in 2024 in the winter transfer window. He now plays for Hajduk Split.

RW – Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele was in his first year at Barcelona following his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund. He went on to play for the Catalonian club until 2023. A rather underwhelming stay. He left for PSG in 2023, and has been quite impressive for the French club so far.

ST – Luis Suarez

Another Barcelona star who currently plays for Inter Miami. The Uruguayan was a part of the Spanish club until 2020, before moving to new-age rivals Atletico Madrid. He then left to Uruguayan club Nacional in 2022 before joining Brazilian side Gremio in 2023. He moved to Inter Miami in 2024.

LW – Philippe Coutinho

The Brazilian attacker was in his early months at Barcelona. In fact, it was the beginning of the end of his magic. Following his move from Liverpool in 2018, Coutinho has been a mere shadow of himself. Multiple loan spells followed during his stay at Barcelona, viz. Bayern Munich, Aston Villa. He finally moved to Aston Villa in 2022, and is once again out on loan now, to Vasco da Gama.