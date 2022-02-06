Who Is Giorgia Duro? Meet The Wife Of Andrea Belotti Wife

Giorgia Duro is a TV host by profession and is famous for being the wife of Torino star Andrea Belotti. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Giorgia Duro has achieved a massive amount of success on the Italian Television stage. Along with being a stunning woman, she is also a caring mother and plays the role of a responsible housewife. Her husband, Andrea Belotti is a key player for Serie A team Torino. He has been involved with Italian football for almost a decade now. He also won the EURO 2020 with the national team. After all these years, he has created a large fanbase and his life and career have become a discussion for the media houses. However, the stunning wife of Andrea Belotti – Giorgia Duro has managed to avoid the spotlight. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her. Today we will reveal many intriguing facts about her exciting life. So read along!

Giorgia Duro Facts & Wiki

Birthday October 24, 1992 Place of Birth Palermo, Italy Nationality Italian Residency N.A Husband Andrea Belotti Job Model and TV host Instagram @giorgiaduro8 Height 5 ft 6 inch (170 cm) Weight 60 kg Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Drak Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Giorgia Duro Childhood and Family

Giorgia Duro was born on October 24, 1992. She is the kind of person that doesn’t want to share a lot of private information in the public media. That’s why tracking her childhood and family details have become challenging. We know that she has a good relationship with her mother, Agata Salerno. Her father’s name is unknown, but Giorgia is also close to him. She has a younger brother named Giuseppe Duro, who is also a football player. Well, it seems that the whole family admires the beautiful sport. Nothing surprising as it’s ubiquitous between Italian people.

Giorgia Duro achieved early success in her modelling career. (Picture was taken from thefannews.com)

Giorgia Duro Education

After completing high school graduation, Giorgia enrolled in a university programme. However, the subject she studied during her higher education is still unknown. She was always passionate about the media industry, so our guess is that she might have studied mass communication or multimedia studies. But due to the lack of information, we were unable to confirm the claim.

Giorgia Duro career

Giorgia works as a broadcaster for the Italian network TRM TV. Her confidence and practical communication skills have given her significant success in the Television industry. She rose the corporate ladder and is currently one of the country’s prominent TV personalities.

Giorgia tried her luck in modelling also. Before entering the TV industry, she appeared in many fashion shows. Her good looks and ambitious personality earned him early success as she won many titles. Notably, she captured the Miss Palermo crown and reached the pre-finals of Miss Italy.

Giorgia Duro Net Worth

Giorgia’s net worth is currently under review. As we said earlier, the stunning Italian model is very selective of what kind of information she shares with the world. She hasn’t disclosed any information about her earnings. We know that she is successful in her industry and earns a handsome figure, but it’ll take time to get the exact number. So stay tuned!

On the other hand, Andrea Belotti’s net worth is pretty easy to calculate. His current contract with Torino pays him $3 Million-per-year, and it is believed that his net worth is $1.5 Million. His earnings alone are enough to provide a comfortable life for the family.

Andrea Belotti with his wife Giorgia during vacation time. (Photo by Massimiliano Ferraro/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Giorgia Duro husband, Andrea Belotti

Andrea Belotti moved to Torino in 2015. Before that, he had distinctive stints at UC AlbinoLeffe and US Palermo. However, he struggled to hold consistency and form in his initial years. But after his move to Torino, he has enjoyed productive years. Even though his career seems to be on the rise, he has failed to make a considerable impact in the first half of this campaign. It remains to be seen how he performs in the second half. But we are sure he will always have the support of his wife.

Giorgia Duro and Andrea Belotti relationship

Andrea Belotti met with his wife in 2015. The moment he laid his eyes on her, he knew she was the one. The duo felt the attraction to each other and soon started dating. They dated until 2017 when they finally decided to make their relationship official by marriage. They tied the knot in June that year. Many famous footballers attended the grand wedding ceremony.

Giorgia Duro and Andrea Belotti got married in 2017. (Picture was taken from supereva.it)

Giorgia Duro and Andrea Belotti Children

Giorgia and Belotti only have one child born in 2021- a daughter named Vittoria. Their relationship even grew stronger after the arrival of the baby girl. The couple provides sneak-peeks with their child on social media feeds.

Andrea Belotti with his daughter. (Picture was taken from celebs.infoseemedia.com)

Giorgia Duro Social media

Giorgia has a large fanbase on Instagram. Her account – @giorgiaduro8, is followed by 38.8k followers. She mostly posts pictures with her baby girl and the love of her life. Sometimes she posts images of herself. But one thing that caught our eye is the travelling spirit of the Italian beauty. She has been to many countries, notably Morocco, Spain, Greece and France. She is the kind of person who loves meeting new people and exploring new places.

Giorgia also takes great care of her body. She exercises regularly and gives updates about her fitness on social media.

