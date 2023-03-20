Analyzing the Most Iconic and Historic Soccer Rivalries Around the World

In football, many rivalries transcend the typical fixtures of a league calendar. These matches hold significant meaning and often represent more than just a game. Teams share animosity towards each other for various reasons and to varying degrees.

This article compiles a list of the greatest rivalries in club football. These matches are eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide, and their importance extends beyond the context of a league. They represent the epitome of the sport and the passion that it ignites.

El Classico

El Clasico is the undisputed number-one rivalry in club football, featuring Spain’s two biggest clubs, La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

This historic rivalry has many intricacies and nuances, including political and historical factors, and is marked by memorable moments such as the Di Stefano fiasco and Luis Figo's infamous pig's head incident.

The presence of global football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo heightened the intensity and analysis of this fixture, but the pair have since left Spain for France and Saudi Arabia respectively.

The next El Classico is scheduled for March 19 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, and you would expect it to be the highlight of the season, despite Barcelona already leading the La Liga standings with 8 points. Both sets of fans know that betting on this clash has never been determined by form but rather who commits a mistake.

The Old Firm Derby

The Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic is a rivalry that remains almost unparalleled. The rivalry is deeply rooted in the city of Glasgow, which is divided into questions of ideology, culture, and religion. The match is not just a battle between old foes but a fight for points and momentum in another title race.

The Superclasico

The Superclasico between Boca Juniors and River Plate is a highly anticipated Argentine football fixture characterized by phenomenal support and intense passion. These two clubs are giants of Argentine football and regularly contest the nation’s top footballing honors since their first meeting in 1913.

The rivalry is forged upon fault lines within the community, with Boca representing the working class and River Plate hailing from the affluent Belgrano Cartier.

The Pyramids Affair

The Cairo derby between Al Ahly and Zamalek is a footballing rivalry claimed to dwarf even Real v Barca and Boca v River Plate, characterized by fanatical support and violent clashes. The two teams meet at the 100,000-capacity national stadium in the Nasr City district of the capital for their bi-annual derbies known as Likaa El Kemma.

The rivalry originated from a socio-economic base, with Ahly representing the people and Zamalek the more privileged portions of society. It became a political division in the 1940s, with supporting Ahly signifying a Nationalist persuasion and supporting Zamalek a Royalist preference.

The Northwest Derby

The Manchester United-Liverpool rivalry is fueled by the historic animosity between their respective cities. They are the two most successful English clubs with a long-standing history dating back to 1894.

Matches between the two sides are always fiercely contested, with both clubs boasting passionate Northern fan bases. When these two sides meet, it is not just about the game but also about regional pride and bragging rights.