Who Is Jordyn Huitema? Meet The Girlfriend Of Alphonso Davies

Jordyn Huitema is a PSG star and girlfriend of Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Jordyn earned a huge fan base due to his incredible skills on the pitch and his joyous characteristics off the pitch. Coming from an athletic background she followed her passion and made it big in football. However, she has made big sacrifices in the journey, which we will certainly discuss later on in the article. This is a very unique love story where both the lovers are established, professional footballers.

Well, football fans, especially Bayern Munich fans are in awe of Alphonso Davies and the Canadian star has exceeded every expectation in the last few years. However, today we are not going to spend time analyzing his career, but we are here to focus more on his love life. So follow along to learn everything there is to know about the stunning girlfriend of Alphonso Davies – Jordyn Huitema.

Jordyn Huitema Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 8, 2001 Place of Birth Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Residency N.A Boyfriend Alphonso Davies Job N.A Instagram @jordynhuitema Height 180m (5 ft 11 in) Weight 55 kg – 60 kg (121 lbs – 132 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Brody Huitema, Trent Huitema Father & Mother Roger Huitema and Julie Huitema Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $1m

Jordyn Huitema Childhood and Family

Jordyn was born on May 8, 2001. She belongs to an athletic family as all her family members are involved in sports activities. Her mother Julie spent several years in pro swimming, and her father, Roger, used to play soccer, rugby, and football during his younger years. The duo did an excellent job in raising their children. Furthermore, they also taught every one of them good ethics and values. Jordyn has two brothers, and both of them are sportspeople. Her oldest brother, Brody Huitema, played for Duke University as a Vancouver Whitecaps Residency program member. His brother Trent Huitema was an Ice Hockey player and played in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League for the Humboldt Broncos.

Jordyn Huitema is a PSG Femini star. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Jordyn Huitema Education

Jordyn completed her high school education at Rosedale Middle School. He wasn’t one of the best students, but she was undoubtedly one of the ambitious ones. As she spent most of her childhood playing football, she couldn’t spend an ample amount of time on her studies. After finishing high school, she decided to go to college. However, PSG offered her a professional contract at that time, being impressed with her skills in the trial session. At first, she rejected the offer as she wanted to finish her studies. However, she changed her decision one year later, in 2019 and joined the Parisians rather than going to college.

Jordyn Huitema career

Jordyn started playing at a young age. Even in high school, she played for her hometown soccer club Chilliwack FC. She also had unique spells at clubs like Surrey United and Vancouver Whitecaps. After making an initial breakthrough, she went for a trial at PSG at some point in 2018. On July 23 of the same year, the Parisian offered a professional contract to the Canadian star. After initial rejection, she accepted the offer in 2019. She climbed the club ladder and developed herself as one of the most crucial players for her side.

She has also established her profile in the national team. She was picked to play for the Canadian women’s team in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Jordyn had an impressive stint with the national side, and his career will only rise in the coming years.

Jordyn Huitema in PSG training. (Credit: PSG site)

Jordyn Huitema Net Worth

Jordyn has a significant balance in her bank account. She has become a world-class player in recent years, and that’s why PSG pays her $30K to $50K in yearly wages. Her net worth is believed to be $1m. The number will only rise in the future as her career peaks.

Jordyn Huitema and Alphonso Davies relationship

Alphonso Davies started dating his girlfriend in April 2017. The duo hasn’t shared yet how or when they met. Due to the lack of information, we are still uncertain if it was love at first sight. However, they found a strong bond over the years. Jordyn stays in Paris, France, and Alphonso in Munich, Germany. That’s why they currently have significant difficulty spending time with each other. However, the lockdown became a boon for their relationship. They spent a massive amount of time together and even started a YouTube channel to showcase their activities. They haven’t taken the big step of tying the knot. However, they are very young and certainly have enough time.

Alphonso Davies met his girlfriend in 2017. (Credit: Instagram)

Jordyn Huitema and Alphonso Davies Children

The couple hasn’t welcomed a child yet. They are very young at this moment. They have established professionals and spend a lot of time with their respective teams. Therefore, they would face huge problems with the inclusion of a baby. We are certainly not sure whether they are ready to take such a big decision at this moment.

Alphonso and Jordyn are very famous on Social media. (Picture was taken from otakukart.com)

Jordyn Huitema Social media

Jordyn has a substantial social media presence. She has 1.7m followers on Instagram, and her fanbase is growing at a rapid rate. She concentrated on her content creation journey during the lockdown period and earned colossal fame online. She also has a Twitter account. However, she mostly remains active on Instagram. She posts adorable pictures of herself and with her boyfriend.

FAQs about Jordyn Huitema

When did Jordyn Huitema and Alphonso Davies get married? They are yet to get married. What is Jordyn Huitema doing now? She is a professional footballer and plays for PSG. How old is Jordyn Huitema? She is 21 years old. Nationality of Jordyn Huitema? She is Canadian. What is Jordyn Huitema’s net worth? Her net worth is $1m.

