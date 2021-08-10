All You Need To Know About The WSOP 2021

It’s safe to say that the poker community is super excited to see the return to Las Vegas and it’s being held at the Rio All Suite Hotel. It’s safe to say that this is going to be a remarkable show to say the least, and so many people are excited for this event. Even though some of the details for the event have been released so far, it’s safe to say that some are being kept under wraps.

The 2021 WSOP tournament is going to start on the 30th of September and it is going to run until the 23rd of November. This is a move from the normal summer slot that actually runs from May until July. The WSOP has had this slot for quite some time. Of course, one thing that we do know for sure is that this fall is going to be a fully-fledged version of the summers that everyone remembers.

Schedule

One thing that we do know is that the widely recognised platform of GGPoker is going to be handling some parts of the tournament schedule, but the full schedule is yet to be released. In 2020, they released the 101-event run-through and this consisted of over 14 online events and 87 in-person events. The announcement was made on the WSOP website. The WSOP also chose to announce the schedule in stages.

You had the Key Weekend and the Signature Events and then the Championship Events were actually announced in late December. In 2020, it would appear that 24 events were announced in January. These were the Value Menu events. You also had the Freezeout Series events, which were unveiled as well. There has been no confirmation as of yet, to say if these events are going to form part of the schedule. There have been other announcements made as well, including a buy-in event at $1,500 and a total of nine High Roller events too.

Opening Weekend

Right now, there isn’t too much information about the opening weekend, but what has been released is a preliminary list of details. You have the Reunion, which is going to be a $5,000,000 no-limit hold ’em event. This is going to take place over the initial opening weekend. You also have H.O.R.S.E, which is $25,000. The WSOP have confirmed that this is going to be a part of the opening event for the tournament as well. On top of this, we know that there is a charity event. The charity event is designed to benefit those who have worked on the frontline for healthcare. They are also going to be taking part during the opening weekend.

The Main Event

The 2021 WSOP event is going to take place on Thursday, November 4th. It’s going to run until the 17th of November, 2021. If you want to benefit, then it would be wise to download the WSOP app. This is only for those who are over the age of 21 and it is designed for entertainment usage only. The WSOP have advised that you should only download this app if you know that it should not be used to seek financial games. It is also a social game and you are not able to use real-money gambling.

Of course, that might be all we know about the event so far, but it’s safe to say that there are going to be a lot of announcements over the coming weeks. This is going to shed even more light on the tournament and it is also going to help people to know if they should be signing up, or giving this one a miss.