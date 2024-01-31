Alisson Becker – His evolution from a promising talent to a football icon is the focal point of this article and within these pages, we unravel five captivating dimensions of his life, delving into his distinctive background, childhood, pivotal career choices, philanthropic engagements, notable achievements, and the challenges and triumphs that have shaped his journey to greatness.

Alisson Ramsés Becker, known as Alisson Becker or simply Alisson, is a Brazilian goalkeeper for Liverpool and the Brazil national team. Regarded as one of the best of his generation, he’s praised for shot-stopping, distribution, and one-on-one ability. Alisson began at Internacional’s academy, debuting in 2013, winning the Campeonato Gaúcho title each season. He moved to Roma in 2016, earning Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year in 2017–18.

Liverpool signed him in 2018 for £66.8 million (€72.5 million), making him the priciest goalkeeper. With Liverpool, he’s won multiple titles including the Premier League and Champions League. He’s twice been in FIFA’s World 11. Internationally, Alisson debuted in 2015, featuring in World Cups and Copa Américas, winning the 2019 tournament. He’s married to Natalia Loewe and has a net worth of €9 million.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Liverpool. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker Childhood and Early Life:

Liverpool legend Alisson Becker was born on October 2, 1992, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, to Magali Lino de Souza Becker and José Agostinho Becker, a real estate broker. Raised in a middle-class family with humble beginnings, he and his elder brother Muriel were brought up in the Catholic faith.

Rise to Fame:

Born in Novo Hamburgo, Rio Grande do Sul, Alisson joined Internacional’s academy at ten. After progressing through the ranks, he debuted for the senior team on February 17, 2013. Despite initial backup roles, he secured a starting position the following year, competing with Dida. In 2016, he signed with Roma after over 100 appearances for Internacional.

Top 5 Interesting Facts About Alisson Becker:

1. Goalkeeping in the family

Alisson hails from a footballing family in Novo Hamburgo, where his father and grandfather were amateur goalkeepers. He initially understudied his older brother Muriel at Internacional, who now plays for Cypriot Club AEL Limassol. With a family history in goalkeeping, one could say it runs in Alisson’s blood.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool celebrates the first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

2. Brazilian legend Dida as competition

Alisson Becker began at Internacional in 2002, debuting in 2013. Initially a backup to his brother Muriel, he fought for the starting spot, competing against former Brazilian international Dida in 2014/15 during Dida’s stint at Internacional. Despite challenges, Alisson aimed to establish himself as the number one goalkeeper.

3. Nicknamed German

At Roma, Alisson was nicknamed “German” by teammates because of his birthplace, Novo Hamburgo, reportedly founded by German immigrants. His father and grandmother speak German, influenced by the region’s culture. Despite this, Alisson doesn’t speak German himself. He noted the German influence in his hometown’s architecture, culture, and Oktoberfest celebrations.

4. Most expensive goalkeeper

After two successful seasons at AS Roma, Liverpool signed Alisson Becker in 2018 for a record fee of £66.8 million, surpassing previous records held by Ederson and Gianluigi Buffon. However, Chelsea broke the record shortly after with the £71.6 million signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.

5. European champion with Liverpool

In his debut season with Liverpool, Alisson played a pivotal role in securing their sixth UEFA Champions League title. He notably kept a clean sheet in the final against Tottenham Hotspur and made crucial saves in the semi-final against Barcelona, contributing significantly to Liverpool’s journey to the finals.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool celebrates after Darwin Nunez of Liverpool scores their team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

