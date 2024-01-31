Alisson Becker – His evolution from a promising talent to a football icon is the focal point of this article and within these pages, we unravel five captivating dimensions of his life, delving into his distinctive background, childhood, pivotal career choices, philanthropic engagements, notable achievements, and the challenges and triumphs that have shaped his journey to greatness.
Alisson Ramsés Becker, known as Alisson Becker or simply Alisson, is a Brazilian goalkeeper for Liverpool and the Brazil national team. Regarded as one of the best of his generation, he’s praised for shot-stopping, distribution, and one-on-one ability. Alisson began at Internacional’s academy, debuting in 2013, winning the Campeonato Gaúcho title each season. He moved to Roma in 2016, earning Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year in 2017–18.
Liverpool signed him in 2018 for £66.8 million (€72.5 million), making him the priciest goalkeeper. With Liverpool, he’s won multiple titles including the Premier League and Champions League. He’s twice been in FIFA’s World 11. Internationally, Alisson debuted in 2015, featuring in World Cups and Copa Américas, winning the 2019 tournament. He’s married to Natalia Loewe and has a net worth of €9 million.
Alisson Becker Childhood and Early Life:
Liverpool legend Alisson Becker was born on October 2, 1992, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, to Magali Lino de Souza Becker and José Agostinho Becker, a real estate broker. Raised in a middle-class family with humble beginnings, he and his elder brother Muriel were brought up in the Catholic faith.
Rise to Fame:
Born in Novo Hamburgo, Rio Grande do Sul, Alisson joined Internacional’s academy at ten. After progressing through the ranks, he debuted for the senior team on February 17, 2013. Despite initial backup roles, he secured a starting position the following year, competing with Dida. In 2016, he signed with Roma after over 100 appearances for Internacional.
Top 5 Interesting Facts About Alisson Becker:
1. Goalkeeping in the family
Alisson hails from a footballing family in Novo Hamburgo, where his father and grandfather were amateur goalkeepers. He initially understudied his older brother Muriel at Internacional, who now plays for Cypriot Club AEL Limassol. With a family history in goalkeeping, one could say it runs in Alisson’s blood.
2. Brazilian legend Dida as competition
Alisson Becker began at Internacional in 2002, debuting in 2013. Initially a backup to his brother Muriel, he fought for the starting spot, competing against former Brazilian international Dida in 2014/15 during Dida’s stint at Internacional. Despite challenges, Alisson aimed to establish himself as the number one goalkeeper.
3. Nicknamed German
At Roma, Alisson was nicknamed “German” by teammates because of his birthplace, Novo Hamburgo, reportedly founded by German immigrants. His father and grandmother speak German, influenced by the region’s culture. Despite this, Alisson doesn’t speak German himself. He noted the German influence in his hometown’s architecture, culture, and Oktoberfest celebrations.
4. Most expensive goalkeeper
After two successful seasons at AS Roma, Liverpool signed Alisson Becker in 2018 for a record fee of £66.8 million, surpassing previous records held by Ederson and Gianluigi Buffon. However, Chelsea broke the record shortly after with the £71.6 million signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.
5. European champion with Liverpool
In his debut season with Liverpool, Alisson played a pivotal role in securing their sixth UEFA Champions League title. He notably kept a clean sheet in the final against Tottenham Hotspur and made crucial saves in the semi-final against Barcelona, contributing significantly to Liverpool’s journey to the finals.
|Where was Alisson Becker born and raised?
|Alisson was born in Novo Hamburgo, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, and was raised in a middle-class family with humble beginnings.
|How did Alisson’s football career begin?
|Alisson joined Internacional’s academy at the age of ten in 2002, where he progressed through the youth setup before making his senior debut in 2013.
|What was Alisson’s journey like at AS Roma?
|Alisson enjoyed two successful seasons at AS Roma before joining Liverpool in 2018 for a record fee, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper at the time.
|Why was Alisson nicknamed “German” during his time at Roma?
|Alisson was nicknamed “German” by his teammates at Roma due to Novo Hamburgo’s history as a city reportedly founded by German immigrants in the 18th century.
|Does Alisson come from a footballing family?
|Yes, Alisson’s father and grandfather were both amateur goalkeepers in Novo Hamburgo. Additionally, his older brother Muriel is a professional goalkeeper, currently playing for Cypriot Club AEL Limassol.