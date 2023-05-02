Alice Liveing 2023 – Net Worth, Boyfriend, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Alice Liveing is a well-known British personal trainer, best-selling author, social media influencer, certified yoga teacher, and brand ambassador for several fitness and lifestyle brands in this article, we will see more about his Net Worth, Boyfriend, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Alice Liveing, also known as “Clean Eating Alice,” is a British personal trainer, author, and social media influencer. She is best known for promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle through her popular fitness and wellness content on Instagram and YouTube.

Alice started her fitness journey after struggling with her own weight and body image and has authored several best-selling books on fitness, nutrition, and healthy living. She is also a certified yoga teacher and a brand ambassador for several fitness and lifestyle brands. Her dedication to promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle has made her a respected figure in the fitness industry.

Alice Liveing, also known as “Clean Eating Alice,” is a British personal trainer, author, and social media influencer. (Credits: @aliceliveing Instagram)

Alice Liveing Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Buckinghamshire, England. Father’s Name N/A Mother’s Name N/A Star Sign N/A Net Worth N/A Age 29 Birthday October 23, 1993 Nationality British Boyfriend N/A Children N/A Social Media Instagram

Alice Liveing Net Worth

As of my knowledge cutoff of September 2021, Alice Liveing’s net worth is not publicly available. However, it is known that she has a successful career as a personal trainer, author, and social media influencer, and has collaborated with several well-known brands, which would likely contribute to her financial success.

Alice Liveing Family

Alice Liveing is an Instagram influencer and has a younger sister named Milly. She has spoken about growing up in a family that was not particularly health-conscious and how this influenced her journey toward a healthier lifestyle. She also shared that her mother passed away from breast cancer when she was in her early twenties, which had a significant impact on her life and motivated her to prioritize her own health and well-being.

Alice Liveing Boyfriend

Alice Liveing is a private person who has not shared much information about her romantic relationships or dating life publicly. She has been focusing on building her successful career as a personal trainer, author, and social media influencer, and has been open about her passion for health and fitness. While she has not spoken about having a partner or being in a relationship, it is possible that she is choosing to keep that aspect of her life private. Alice is dedicated to inspiring others to live a healthy and balanced lifestyle through her work and social media presence.

Fitness star Alice Lieving on beating lockdown blues with exercise and dismantling 'toxic' diet culture – exclusive https://t.co/mimcNvapdB — HELLO! (@hellomag) January 14, 2021

Alice Liveing Body Measurements

Alice Liveing is a personal trainer and fitness influencer who emphasizes leading a healthy and active lifestyle, rather than focusing on specific body measurements or physical appearances. She has spoken openly about her own struggles with body image and self-esteem, and advocates for a balanced approach to fitness and wellness. Her Instagram profile features workouts, healthy meals, and positive messages about self-care and body positivity. She encourages her followers to prioritize their health and well-being over achieving a certain physical appearance.

Alice Liveing House

Alice Liveing has not shared many details about her personal life but has shared glimpses of her home on her social media platforms. Her home is modern and stylish, with a neutral colour palette and plenty of natural light. She often shares photos of her cooking and meal prep in her kitchen, which features marble countertops and sleek appliances. She is also an avid plant lover, and her home is decorated with a variety of greenery and potted plants. Alice’s home reflects her clean, minimalist aesthetic and love of healthy living.

Alice Liveing Social Media

Alice Liveing is a popular social media influencer who has a strong presence on several platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. She uses her social media channels to share her fitness and wellness journey, promote healthy living, and inspire her followers to prioritize their own health and well-being. On Instagram, she has over 670,000 followers and regularly shares photos and videos of her workouts, healthy meals, and self-care routines.

Alice Liveing is also a certified yoga teacher and a brand ambassador for several fitness and lifestyle brands. (Credits: @aliceliveing Instagram)

On YouTube, she has over 112,000 subscribers and vlogs about her daily life. On Twitter, she shares updates about her latest projects, fitness tips, and inspirational quotes.

Read More:

FAQs about Alice Liveing