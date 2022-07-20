Marketa Havlickova – Alex Krаl wife, her Family and more 

Marketa Havlickova is famous for being the wife of Czech midfielder Alex Krаl. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Marketa has a strong personality and that makes her a fierce supporter of her partner. The duo met when they were very young. However, their love story has matured over the years. Even though both of them started from humble beginnings, they ended up making it big in their profession.

Alex Kral most recently played for West Ham United of the Premier League after joining the Hammers on loan from Spartak Moscow in August 2021. Given Kral’s remarkable talent, it is not surprising that West Ham sought to sign him. But he has now returned to Spartak after completing the loan spell.

Marketa Havlickova Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 24, 1998 Place of Birth Czech Republic Nationality Czech Residency Russia partner Alex Krаl Job Professional dressage rider Instagram @marketkaaa_ Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Marketa Havlickova Childhood and Family

Marketa was born on July 24, 1998. Her parents did excellent work raising the child and educated her with good ethics and values. She is the kind of person who doesn’t like to share much information on public platforms. That’s why tracking her early life, and family details have become difficult for us.

She hasn’t revealed the names of her father and mother. We are unsure whether she has any siblings. We are still searching for more information and will update the article as soon as we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Alex Krаl.

Marketa was born in the Czech Republic. (Credit: Instagram)

Marketa Havlickova Education

Marketa completed her education at local institutions in the Czech Republic. She hasn’t shared much about her educational progress. Even though we know that she completed her high school education in her hometown, we are uncertain whether she went to college after that. We believe she started working as a dressage rider from an early age and might have skipped university for that reason.

Marketa Havlickova Career

Marketa was passionate about horse riding from an early age. She has built a deep affection for horses since she was a young child. Marketa made the decision to pursue her aspirations, and she became a competitive horse rider. She has participated in numerous tournaments. She worked hard and achieved many feats as a dressage rider. She is also a trainer. She likes to teach young newcomers the skills required to make it to the professional leagues.

Marketa is a professional dressage rider. (Credit: Instagram)

Marketa Havlickova Net Worth

Marketa’s net worth is currently under review. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her rising career. Currently, she is a trainer, and the cash flow hasn’t stopped coming. However, we do not know the exact figure of her earnings, and that’s why calculating her net worth has become difficult.

Marketa Havlickova and Alex Krаl Relationship

The gorgeous Markéta Havlková and Alex Kral have been together for a very long time as they started dating in 2016 and have been together since. When they were just 18 years old, Alex and Marketa first spoke.

After so many years of dating, Alex asked Marketa Havlickova to marry him in July 2021. Immediately following a beautiful supper in Dubai, he proposed. The duo got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2022. All their family members and friends attended their wedding. Since then, the couple has remained inseparable.

Marketa Havlickova and Alex Krаl got married in 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

Marketa Havlickova and Alex Krаl Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children until now. It seems they want to take some time before taking the huge responsibility of parenthood.

Marketa Havlickova Social media

Marketa is very famous on Instagram. She often travels to many exotic places and posts alluring pictures of herself constantly. She is a horse lover too and posts many photos from her stable.

Marketa is a gorgeous woman. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Marketa Havlickova

When did Marketa Havlickova and Alex Krаl get married? They got married in 2022. What is Marketa Havlickova doing now? She is a professional dressage rider and a trainer. How old is Marketa Havlickova? She is 24 years old. Nationality of Marketa Havlickova? She is Czech. What is Marketa Havlickova’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.