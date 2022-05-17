Lilia Granadilla – Alberto Moreno Wife, her Family and more

Lilia Granadilla is famous for being the wife of Villarreal star Alberto Moreno. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Lilia is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been married to Alberto Moreno for quite some time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.

That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Alberto Moreno.

After a decent spell in Liverpool, Spaniard Alberto Moreno moved to his home country in 2019 to play for Villarreal. He has been a crucial asset to the Spanish team since making the switch and remains a regular starter. He even helped his team reach the semi-final of the Champions League this season, which is an incredible achievement.

Lilia Granadilla Facts & Wiki

Birthday November 14, 1992 Place of Birth Seville, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Partner Alberto Moreno Job N.A Instagram @liliagranadilla Height 5 ft 4 inch (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Lilia Granadilla Childhood and Family

Lilia was born on November 14, 1992. She was born in Seville, Spain but later moved to England with her husband. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know much about her childhood. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging. However, we’re looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Alberto Moreno.

Lilia was born in Sevilla, Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

Lilia Granadilla Education

Lilia spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Spain. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education from local institutions. Right after completing high school, she moved in with Moreno, resulting in dropping her studies.

Lilia Granadilla career

Lilia’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. We believe the Spanish beauty is a responsible wife and a caring mother. The duo has three beautiful children with whom Lilia spends most of her time. She also takes care of the house chores and manages all household services. Due to her caring nature and empathetic personality, she has excelled as a housewife.

Lilia is also a huge supporter of her husband. She attends the matches at the atrium to cheer for her partner. Even at home, she helps Moreno maintain a cheerful and calm mental state.

Lilia loves spending time at the beach. (Credit: Instagram)

Lilia Granadilla Net Worth

Lilia’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price.

But as we don’t know the source of her income, it is hard to tell how much she earns. However, Lilia’s husband Manuel makes a lot from his professional contract, which should be enough to care for all the family’s needs and wants.

Lilia Granadilla and Alberto Moreno relationship

Alberto Moreno met with his wife during late teens. However, the duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates.

From the beginning of their relationship, they were pretty committed and decided to take things forward as they loved and respected each other. Even though they have remained inseparable for a long time, they had their share of problems. Finally, the Spanish full-back tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony in 2021. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship until now.

Alberto Moreno met with his wife during late teens. (Credit: Instagram)

Lilia Granadilla and Alberto Moreno Children

The couple has three children. They welcomed their daughter Carla Moreno, in August 2016. The pair loves spending time with their child. Their son Alberto Moreno Jr. was born in 2017 and they welcomed their third child, a son named Leo Moreno in September 2020.

Alberto Moreno with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Lilia Granadilla Social media

Lilia received huge fame online after his relationship with Moreno came into the public eye. Since then her fans have taken great interest in her personal life. She mostly shares pictures with her family during vacation time on Instagram.

FAQs about Lilia Granadilla

When did Lilia Granadilla and Alberto Moreno get married? They got married in 2021. What is Lilia Granadilla doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Lilia Granadilla? She is 30 years old. Nationality of Lilia Granadilla? She is Spanish. What is Lilia Granadilla’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.