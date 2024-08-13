Ajax vs. Panathinaikos: Europa League Qualifying Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

The Europa League qualifying rounds are in full force. Ajax take on Panathinaikos in the second leg of their fixture at the Johan Cruyff Arena at 7:45 PM (Netherlands local time) on the 15th of August.

Ajax are coming off an important victory in the first leg against Panathinaikos. Given the first leg took place in Greece, it proved to be more advantageous for the team from the Netherlands. A much-needed 1-0 victory.

It was Steven Berghuis’ first-half strike that gave Ajax the lead, and they managed to hold on till the end. However, it was not possible without Panathinaikos knocking on the door quite often, especially in the dying minutes of the second half. They will now head into the second leg at home, with an added advantage.

Team News and Predicted XI

Ajax

Francesco Farioli (via Pulse Sports Kenya)

For Ajax, Geronimo Rulli is still absent due to the Olympics’ duty. The work-horse Remko Pasveer will be in between sticks. The 40-year-old is still going strong. Steven Bergwijn was missing from the squad last week due to a suspension. Now that he has served the same, he will be back in the squad, although it is not sure if he will start.

Predicted XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Sutalo, Baas, Hato; Taylor, Henderson, Fitz-Jim; Berghuis, Akpom, Forbs

Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos have made quite a few notable signings in the ongoing transfer window. Among them are Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Nemanja Maksimovic and Tete. The in-form Jeremejeff will be back in action at the front.

Predicted XI: Dragowski; Kotsiras, Ingason, Jedvaj, Mladenovic; Cerin, Arao; Tete, Bakasetas, Djuricic; Jeremejeff

Match Deciding Duel

Chuba Akpom vs. Alexander Jeremejeff

Chuba Akpom vs. Alexander Jeremejeff

Last week’s striker vs. striker battle is back. Both in-form strikers will look to outshine one another. Jeremejeff, especially, has been in red-hot form for the Greek side. Expect match-changing performances from either one of them.

Ajax vs. Panathinaikos Odds

Ajax: 1.75

Panathinaikos: 4.33

Prediction

Ajax 2-0 Panathinaikos

Given that Ajax went to Greece and managed to keep a clean sheet, expect them to do the same here at their home – Johan Cruyff Arena. It will not be easy for the team from Greece, to get past Ajax, and given that they will need two goals without Ajax scoring, they will mostly go with an attacking approach, that might play into Ajax’s striking strengths. Another clean sheet for Ajax.