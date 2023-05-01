Ainsley Maitland-Niles 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Southampton on loan from Arsenal and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ainsley Cory Maitland-Niles, born on 29 August 1997, is an English professional footballer who primarily plays as a central midfielder or full-back. Currently, he is on loan from Arsenal to Premier League club Southampton.
Maitland-Niles is known for his versatility, technical skills, and ability to contribute both in attack and defence. His loan spells have provided him with valuable experience and opportunities to further develop his game.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Goodmayes, England
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|Jule Niles
|Star Sign
|Virgo
|Net Worth
|£13.7 Million
|Age
|25
|Birthday
|29 August 1997
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Arsenal, Ipswich Town, West Bromwich Albion, Roma, Southampton.
|Achievements
|1X CONFERENCE LEAGUE WINNER
3X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER
2X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER
1X UNDER-20 WORLD CUP CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|Katya
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s Net Worth and Salary
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £13.7 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €8.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a decent salary of £3.5 Million per year playing for Arsenal.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Club Career
At the age of six, Maitland-Niles enrolled in Arsenal’s academy and rose through the ranks. At the age of 17, he made his professional debut for Arsenal on December 9, 2014, against Galatasaray in a UEFA Champions League game. He surpassed the first player in terms of age to play for Arsenal in the Champions League. He made his Premier League debut in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United four days later.
Maitland-Niles spent the 2015–16 season on loan at Ipswich Town, where he appeared in 32 games and scored twice. The next year, he returned to Arsenal and gradually became a consistent member of the first squad. Maitland-Niles made 28 appearances in all competitions in Arsene Wenger’s final season as manager and committed to the team long-term in June 2018.
During the 2019–20 season, Maitland-Niles continued to feature prominently for Arsenal. He scored his first goal for the club in a Premier League match against Liverpool and also scored in the UEFA Europa League against Stade Rennais. He played as a right-back for much of the season due to injuries to other players.
In the following seasons, Maitland-Niles had loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Roma. He joined West Brom on loan in February 2021 until the end of the season. In January 2022, he moved to Roma on loan for the remainder of the season. Later, in September 2022, he joined Southampton on a season-long loan.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles International Career
Maitland-Niles has represented England at various youth levels, from under-17 to senior level. He won the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup with England’s U-20 team, and he made his senior debut for the national team in September 2020.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Family
Ainsley Maitland-Niles was born on 29 August 1997 in Goodmayes, England. His father’s name is not known and his mother’s name is Jule Niles they both struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has a brother Cordi Fletcher. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Ainsley Maitland Niles’s wife – Katya
The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Katya. The couple got married in June 2022 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is expecting a baby. she is pregnant. The proud father waiting to spend time with his young kid.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Sponsors and Endorsements
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Cars and Tattoos
Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not inked his skin yet.
Read More:
- Emiliano Marcondes 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Pablo Mari 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- David Raum 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Ainsley Maitland-Niles
|What is the net worth of Ainsley Maitland-Niles?
|The net worth of Ainsley Maitland-Niles is £13.7 million.
|How many clubs have Ainsley Maitland-Niles played for?
|Ainsley Maitland-Niles has played with five clubs at the senior level – Arsenal, Ipswich Town, West Bromwich Albion, Roma, and Southampton.
|How old is Ainsley Maitland-Niles?
|He is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Ainsley Maitland-Niles?
|He is English.
|Has Ainsley Maitland-Niles ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.