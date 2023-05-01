Ainsley Maitland-Niles 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Southampton on loan from Arsenal and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ainsley Cory Maitland-Niles, born on 29 August 1997, is an English professional footballer who primarily plays as a central midfielder or full-back. Currently, he is on loan from Arsenal to Premier League club Southampton.

Maitland-Niles is known for his versatility, technical skills, and ability to contribute both in attack and defence. His loan spells have provided him with valuable experience and opportunities to further develop his game.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles chest controls the ball during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and Cagliari. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Goodmayes, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Jule Niles Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £13.7 Million Age 25 Birthday 29 August 1997 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Arsenal, Ipswich Town, West Bromwich Albion, Roma, Southampton. Achievements 1X CONFERENCE LEAGUE WINNER

3X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER

2X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER

1X UNDER-20 WORLD CUP CHAMPION Girlfriend Katya Children NA Social Media Instagram

Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s Net Worth and Salary

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £13.7 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €8.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a decent salary of £3.5 Million per year playing for Arsenal.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles Club Career

At the age of six, Maitland-Niles enrolled in Arsenal’s academy and rose through the ranks. At the age of 17, he made his professional debut for Arsenal on December 9, 2014, against Galatasaray in a UEFA Champions League game. He surpassed the first player in terms of age to play for Arsenal in the Champions League. He made his Premier League debut in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United four days later.

Maitland-Niles spent the 2015–16 season on loan at Ipswich Town, where he appeared in 32 games and scored twice. The next year, he returned to Arsenal and gradually became a consistent member of the first squad. Maitland-Niles made 28 appearances in all competitions in Arsene Wenger’s final season as manager and committed to the team long-term in June 2018.

During the 2019–20 season, Maitland-Niles continued to feature prominently for Arsenal. He scored his first goal for the club in a Premier League match against Liverpool and also scored in the UEFA Europa League against Stade Rennais. He played as a right-back for much of the season due to injuries to other players.

In the following seasons, Maitland-Niles had loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Roma. He joined West Brom on loan in February 2021 until the end of the season. In January 2022, he moved to Roma on loan for the remainder of the season. Later, in September 2022, he joined Southampton on a season-long loan.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles International Career

Maitland-Niles has represented England at various youth levels, from under-17 to senior level. He won the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup with England’s U-20 team, and he made his senior debut for the national team in September 2020.

The net worth of Ainsley Maitland-Niles is estimated to be £13.7 million as of 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles Family

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was born on 29 August 1997 in Goodmayes, England. His father’s name is not known and his mother’s name is Jule Niles they both struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has a brother Cordi Fletcher. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Ainsley Maitland Niles’s wife – Katya

The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Katya. The couple got married in June 2022 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is expecting a baby. she is pregnant. The proud father waiting to spend time with his young kid.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is married to Katya. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles Cars and Tattoos

Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not inked his skin yet.

