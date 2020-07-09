A Look At The Biggest Soccer Events Of 2020

It really is with great sadness that such a wonderful and adventurous soccer year is coming to year another end. Of course, this is something that fans experience every year, but it is hard to watch it come and go.

Soccer is without a doubt one of the most exciting, entertaining, and amazing sports in the world, as it brings people from all over the world together. That being said, there were a lot of great moments that can always be looked back on.

The USWNT lifted the World Cup, Brazil triumphed on home soil at the Copa America, and Mexico reclaimed the Gold Cup. This is just to name a few.

With the final week of the African Cup looming, there is no doubt potential for plenty of other exciting moments and memories.

All that aside, one of the truly great things about the sport of soccer is that is never stops. Sure, you didn’t get the 2020 World Cup, but the calendar was and is still packed with plenty of powerful moments.

Just take a look at some of the most memorial moments and some of the moments that are yet to be made.

2020 Women’s Championship League Final

There is no denying that the growth of women’s soccer has been steady over the last couple of years. And, this was more than evident in France with the final of the women’s tournament being hosted in Lyon.

The city is home to some of the best women’s clubs and this was on full display during the tournament. Fans from all over the world were privy to plenty of exciting action and breath-taking games. The final that pitted Lyon against Barcelona will be one that will go down in the record books.

Lyon captured the win and worked their way towards their sixth overall title thanks to the French trio of Wendie Ranard, Amandine Henry, and Eugine Le Sommer.

Of course, it really takes a home team, but some other memorable players that are worth mentioning are England’s Lucy Bronze, Germany’s Dzenifer Marozsan, Netherland’s Shanice van de Sanden, Canada’s Kadeish Buchanan, and last but not least Norway’s Ada Hegerberg.

These will no doubt be some of the top players that you’ll want to keep an eye on for the next couple of years. This is especially true for individuals that will be taking advantage of online gambling sites แทง บอล.

2020 Championships League Final

This was an event that took play on May 30th in Istanbul, Turkey, and it will no doubt be remembered for the ages. Unfortunately, it will not be remembered for the reasons that most fans wish it to be remembered for.

The entire road to last season’s championship was littered with exciting moments and true greatness. Just to name a few, Manchester’s hilarious upset over PSG, Ajax’s dream run and nightmarish elimination, Manchester City-Tottenham, and Liverpool’s epic comeback against Barcelona.

However, the final itself wasn’t so memorable. It will only be remembered for the fact that it was truly uneventful. Luckily, the 19-20 competition already promises so much more with the potential of Pep Guardiola taking City to the next level.

What about the possibility of Zinedine Zidane capturing a fourth title? Then there is the desperate trio of Barcelona Juventus and PSG.

Also, don’t forget about Italy’s freewheeling Atalanta. This season could hold even more true greatness.

UEFA Euro 2020

The end of the EFA Euro 2020 is just right around the corner on the 12th of this month, and it has no doubt been an exciting run thus far. This season marks the 60th birthday of the European Championship and was held in 12 different European countries.

Some of the quarterfinals took place in exciting places like Russia, Germany, Italy, Azerbaijan, and the semifinals along with the final will be taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Without a doubt one of the most iconic stadiums in the world and a real setting for potential greatness.

While Portugal entered the tournament as the defending champions, there are 24 other talented and hungry nations nipping at their heels.

It was back in 2016 when Portugal had that shocking win over France that catapulted their club into stardom, but can they pull off another upset? You’ll have to tune into ESPN and Univision to find out on Sunday, July 12th for the latest coverage.