A Comprehensive Guide on Legal Soccer Betting in the USA

Legal Soccer Betting in The USA

Soccer is a global sport with a massive market for punters to explore. Lack of access to this lucrative market allows gamblers to explore offshore options and the states lose out on revenues generated via sports betting—a crucial reason why legal soccer gambling websites were endorsed. Legal soccer gambling USA signifies access to multiple markets, bonuses, and promotions.

Currently, there are over 25 states in the US where soccer online gambling can be explored. Most approved states have intense competition as the bookies compete for their fair share of the market, a similar situation to the European soccer gambling space. Among such soccer gambling professional platforms is WyynBet Sportsbook & Casino. This review delves into certain aspects of sports betting in the US, which includes states where you can place bets, soccer gambling sites in USA, top apps to bet on, how to place a bet, and many more. Let’s continue.

American States with Legal Soccer Betting

Sports betting has become a popular aspect of online gambling in recent years. The 2018 Supreme Court judgment opened the country to state-by-state legalization. Although many states have authorized this act, we still have many states that are not yet in support. Our previous statement mentioned over 25 American states are open to sports betting. Here, we list states where you can legally bet on your favorite soccer game.

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Other states include Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

States with In-Person Only

There are a couple of states that allow only in-person betting. Here, players cannot place online bets but can walk into a retail establishment and wager on their favorite league. These states include Delaware, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Montana, and Mississippi.

Best Soccer Betting Apps

Due to the widespread legalization of sports betting, gambling apps are authorized and legal in most US states. With the popularity of sports betting and the upgrade in the tech space, mobile betting has become appealing to players. It is necessary to know the benefits of having legal options. Fortunately, state-level regulatory bodies only issue licenses if they do due diligence and hold the sportsbooks to a high standard. Therefore, sticking to a licensed soccer gambling app can avoid most downsides, like theft and problem gambling.

Consequently, players can compare gambling soccer odds across bookies. This section also answers gamblers asking what are the best soccer gambling sites. The best soccer betting platforms offer daily betting markets, covering major and minor leagues. Also, they have the resources to finance soccer betting. For instance, the WynnBet sportsbook covers lots of leagues, including MLS. You can read Wynnbet casino review for more details. Here are the best soccer betting apps if you love soccer gambling on the go.

WynnBet Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook

PointsBet Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook

BetRivers Sportsbook

How to Bet on Soccer Online

Betting on soccer online is straightforward, but you need to know some soccer gambling terms. You can either explore pre-game markets or in-play markets. When the games start, the pre-game market closes, and live betting can open. However, you need to pick a preferred sportsbook. Select a deposit gateway and fund your account when you have signed up. Take the following soccer gambling rules to place a bet.

Log in to your betting account via the website or app

Select the sport you wish to bet on, in this case, soccer.

Go through the available bets options

Select your preferred soccer gambling odds

Confirm your choice and click on submit

The primary aspect of online soccer gambling is the bets. Regular options include Moneyline, Draw No Bet, Point Spread, Totals, Double Chance, Parlays, and Props. These options should be studied before being applied. Always stick to what you are familiar with but strive to expand your knowledge base by learning.

How Legal Sports Betting Impacts MLS

The Major League Soccer board welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court on sports betting as it had lots of business opportunities, directly or indirectly. However, for better or worse, the MLS would not be the same after the strike down of PASPA. Before now, Americans engaged in betting via offshore bookmarkers, which were illegal and in an unregulated market created by unlawful soccer betting sites. With the US gambling market being open to licensed sportsbooks, the revenue generated can be fully accounted for, leading to more participation.

The Major League Soccer experienced new opportunities for tech giants and startups. More jobs within its community and enjoy sponsors from gambling brands and other industry giants. Sponsorship is a crucial program betting operators spend big on. The legalization of sports betting caused a spike in TV viewership, and more ticket sales, which created a better platform for advertisement and sponsorship for its broadcasts.

An average soccer fan watches about 8 – 12 games, and the average MLS fan who is also a bettor does almost three times that number. This shows that allowing viewers to engage in legal sports betting would make them also watch the MLS. The record also indicates that individuals love to migrate to states where sports betting is legal.

MLS Position on the Supreme Courts Judgement

The MLS’s position on sports betting is exciting and somewhat expected. Before the removal of PAPSA, the organization had already made moves to study what impact such legislation would have on its games. However, the MLS is in support of the Supreme Court’s judgment. Furthermore, they also believe in building the proper framework or structure to protect soccer gambling in USA. Soccer star game gambling is growing in the US and offers gamblers a potential opportunity to win big.