888 Starz Casino Overview: Easy sign up, Best Bonus Codes & Slots

888Starz Review: Range of Slot Machines, Sports Betting

888Starz is one of the most modern online casinos. The company started in 2020 and since then it has already gained a huge reputation, firstly as a crypto-casino and secondly as a sports betting platform that supports a huge variety of cryptocurrencies. 888 Starz casino is licensed by Curacao and owned by AZIMUTONE Limited and BITTECH BV. Next, we will start a detailed 888 Starz review.

Features of 888Starz

The online casino provides a huge number of table and virtual games. You can also bet on a variety of sports including basketball, football, tennis and more. Doing an 888Starz casino review, you should add that its most important advantage is the combined games and cryptocurrency mining. The betting site also regularly runs promotions, with which participating in sporting events can be even more profitable.

According to 888starzbets.com games are presented by popular providers such as Evolution Gaming, Vivogaming, Pragmatic Play and others. All players can play crypto games. As rewards, they will receive bonuses in the form of cryptocurrencies such as digital tokens. At the same time, every participant has the chance to become a co-owner of 888Starz casino.

888Starz Registration

Some features are provided for visitors who haven’t registered with the online casino (24/7 technical support, demo slots and more), but only full players are able to bet on sports and casino games for real money. If you’re in the mood for serious play, you need to go through the registration process at 888Starz. It usually involves the following steps:

Open the official website. You can do this thanks to any web browser. Find the “Registration” tab, which is characterized by a bright green button located on the right side of the top menu, and click on it. Choose how you want to register. You can open a game account using your email, phone number or social network. Enter your contact details – email address, a valid phone number. You can also connect your Messenger accounts. Fill in your details. Enter your first and last name, choose your desired currency, create a nickname and come up with a stable and secure password. The last step is to go over your details and click on the red “Register” button to confirm your application.

Then you’ll be able to bet on any sporting events and play slots at 888Starz bet. You’ll also have the chance to get the 888 Starz casino bonus code.

Login to 888Starz

After registering, you should take a number of steps to become a full member of 888Starz. To do this, do the following:

Open your email and look for an email to activate your account. Login to 888Starz, by clicking on the link in this email. Enter your online casino username and password to open your profile. Make your 888Starz login in the Account menu and enter your required personal information. Open the “Deposit” page and choose one of the top-up options.

Players Reviews

Players who regularly play at 888Starz claim that they don’t have the best quality schedule. Nevertheless, the site is very user-friendly, allowing both experienced players and newcomers alike to easily understand the games and payment methods. This online platform serves as a simulation of the Las Vegas gaming experience. A mobile app hasn’t been developed yet, but the site is compatible with all web browsers and opens easily on mobile gadgets.

Advantages of 888Starz

A reliable and honest institution guarantees security, transparency and the best conditions. Advantages of 888 Starz include:

The large range of cryptocurrencies that are accepted here (over 30);

There are many games that are not available at other casinos – crypto lottery, bitcoin bingo and TV games;

Members are given the opportunity to bet on sports or play casino slots at the same time;

Players purchase bonuses in the form of 888Starz tokens for their own wins. Thanks to various exchange platforms, they can be exchanged for cash or other cryptocurrencies;

The ability to use tokens to acquire passive income through betting, profitable farming and liquidity commissions;

Fully licensed games created by general developers including RedRage Gaming, August Gaming, Playson, Gameplay Interactive, Booongo Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Spade Gaming, Apollo Games and others;

Universal 888Starz promo code with up to €1,950 deposit refund;

The win and token percentage at 888Starz is very high. After all, online casino members have already earned $52,000,000 in tokens to date;

Player support is available 24/7.

Casino Games by 888Starz

The total number of games at 888Starz online casino is 3,500, which are divided into different categories. Let’s take a look at them below.

Slots. There are over 2,800 to choose from, including exclusive 3D slots from big-name developers. Some of the most popular ones include Gonzo’s Quest, Book of the Dead, Frutorama and Starburst.

There are over 2,800 to choose from, including exclusive 3D slots from big-name developers. Some of the most popular ones include Gonzo’s Quest, Book of the Dead, Frutorama and Starburst. Table Games. This section contains around 250 slot titles. Classics like blackjack, baccarat and poker are followed by more modern titles like Truthor Dare and Red Dog.

This section contains around 250 slot titles. Classics like blackjack, baccarat and poker are followed by more modern titles like Truthor Dare and Red Dog. Live casino. There are a huge number of tables to play blackjack, roulette, baccarat and poker. It should be noted that Hold’em and Sicbo are considered to be the most famous live casino games online. Video poker is also popular with members who prefer more classic gambling games.

There are a huge number of tables to play blackjack, roulette, baccarat and poker. It should be noted that Hold’em and Sicbo are considered to be the most famous live casino games online. Video poker is also popular with members who prefer more classic gambling games. Jackpots. The range of games at the online casino features around 100 different jackpots. The Megaways Jackpot is the most famous, where players can win big. This is followed by Pirate Kingdom and other varieties of perks.

The range of games at the online casino features around 100 different jackpots. The Megaways Jackpot is the most famous, where players can win big. This is followed by Pirate Kingdom and other varieties of perks. Other games. 888Starz online casino also offers TV entertainment, lotteries, card games and bingo, which delight players with fantastic rewards.

How to Make Deposits and Withdrawals?

The online casino accepts fiat money such as Australian and Canadian dollars, South Korean Won, Danish Kroner, Saudi Rials and others. You can also make payments at 888Starz using credit and debit cards, e-wallets, etc.

A number of cryptocurrencies offered by 888Starz online casino:

Bitcoin;

OmiseGo;

Dogecoin;

EthereumClassic;

Litecoin;

Dash;

Chainlink;

Ethereum;

Paxos;

ZCash;

BitcoinCash;

Monero;

EOS.

To wrap up 888Starz review, it should be noted that the smallest deposit amount here is only 5 euros. At the same time, the smallest withdrawal limit is 10 euros. There is no daily withdrawal limit, but the total monthly limit is 500,000 euros.