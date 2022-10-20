5 Young Players who could have a Break Through at the 2022 World Cup

Four years is a long time to wait between World Cups but, in 2022, the delay has extended a little further. Due to Qatar taking on hosting duties, the authorities have pushed the tournament back to the end of the year.

November 20th is the start date for a feast of global football. Among the established stars are a set of youngsters looking to break through and become the personalities of tomorrow.

They are already established in their national set ups, but the world cup will allow them to become more widely known. Here are five young players set for their breakthrough.

Teams in Contention

First, let's recap the teams most likely to win the World Cup. If a youngster is to make their mark, it's more likely that their side will go deep into the tournament. Brazil are the outright market leaders.

The landing pages are in Vietnamese, it's a picture reflected by sports betting operators worldwide.

Inspired by their leading scorer Neymar, the Brazilians lead the way, not just with Vietnamese betting companies but with outlets from all over the world. The closest challenges to the South Americans are expected to come from France, England, Germany, Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Pedri: Spain

He’s made 14 appearances for the national side but few people outside of Spain will have heard of Pedri. He’s still only 19 but the fact that he’s a regular in his Barcelona side tells you all you need to know about his quality.

He’s a defensive midfielder but Pedri has a knack of scoring important goals at club level.

Phil Foden: England

He’s earned 18 England caps since making his debut in 2020 but Manchester City’s Phil Foden has yet to really nail down a regular place in Gareth Southgate’s side.

In vital World Cup games, teams need a playmaker to unlock tight defences and Foden could be England’s game-changer in that respect. If the manager gives him a chance, the midfielder could be one of the most critical players in Qatar.

Cody Gakpo: The Netherlands

Football fans in England may be aware that Cody Gakpo was linked with a transfer to the Premier League last summer. Eventually, he stayed at PSV Eindhoven where he’s developed into one of the best young strikers.

Gakpo has scored three goals in nine full internationals to date and is another young star to look out for at this year’s World Cup.

Antony: Brazil

Antony has already made a mark in domestic football and he was the subject of a huge transfer fee when he joined Manchester United from Ajax.

Neymar is Brazil’s most important striker, but Antony can provide useful support to the main man.

Jamal Musiala

Having nailed down a regular place in the mighty Bayern Munich side, Jamal Musiala has now won 17 international caps.

He’s only 19 but has all the qualities needed to make a mark on a major tournament.