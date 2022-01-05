5 Things You Must Know When Selecting a CBD Manufacturing Company

Sometimes it seems like everyone and their mom’s dog have a CBD company. Over the last several years the popularity of CBD products has skyrocketed, leaving many confused about where to start to find a solid, reliable product.

Health magazines, social media ads, even corner stores all tout their own lines of “quality CBD oil”, or creams, tinctures, edibles…you get the idea. But what should you look for when choosing a manufacturer? What can you do to ensure that you’re receiving the best quality possible?

In this article, we’ll visit the top 5 ways to screen a CBD manufacturing company so that you can make the best decision about product sourcing.

Source Transparency and Third Party Quality Testing

When consuming any kind of food product or supplement, it’s important to understand what you’re putting into your body. Some shadier companies use a lot of buzz words but don’t really back up their product with any kind of information about their hemp, extraction process, or third party lab tests to the final product.

This can be a problem for a few reasons. For the price of CBD products, you need to know that you’re getting an effective product. You could be spending good money on something that doesn’t offer the benefits of potent, broad-spectrum CBD.

Another issue that can arise without testing is getting an adulterated product. Without testing, you can’t be sure that CBD doesn’t have additives and toxins that can be harmful. Especially if taken internally over long periods of time. Is there THC present in the formula? There’s nothing inherently wrong with THC, but taking it unawares can be a problem if you work for a company with regular drug testing.

Finally, without transparency and testing, you don’t know whether the dosing amounts are accurate. How do you know that a bottle of 30 mg CBD tincture offers 30 mg of CBD? Just because the packaging says so? Third party lab batch testing gives assurance of a truly effective and appropriately dosed product.

Something to note: third party lab testing can be expensive, and this will be reflected in the price of the product. If you see CBD where the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Do They Package Products Appropriately?

Speaking of product efficacy, a good way to judge is to look at the product packaging. CBD is a delicate molecule prone to degradation over time. It needs to be kept in dark glass containers to preserve potency.

Appropriate packaging is a sign that your manufacturer understands the nature of their product. It is also a sign that they aren’t a fly-by-night company that offers shoddy quality. As with third party testing, using quality packaging may reflect a slightly pricier item. And again, this is not necessarily a bad thing. It’s better to pay a little more knowing that what you’re putting into your body is of greater purity and efficacy.

Do They Share Your Values?

If you’re someone who genuinely desires to make a difference in the health of the planet, it’s important to find businesses that strive to do the same.

Some good questions to ask:

What farming practices do they support?

Are they USDA organic certified?

What does the extraction process look like, and what are their purity standards?

Are their shipping practices carbon neutral?

These questions are a good place to start to get an idea of how they match with your own values. By supporting clean earth practices, you’re doing your part for the environment as a consumer.

Look for Reliable Customer Service

Now that you’ve determined that being earth-friendly matters to your manufacturer–what about their customers? A truly customer-friendly CBD manufacturer will make sure that their base is thrilled with their products.

Look for a variety of positive reviews. What are people saying? Do they like the taste, quality, and effects of the CBD? Is there anything not so complimentary that should be addressed?

You may also do your research outside of their website to get a fuller picture. Thankfully, the internet makes this sort of thing easy nowadays. Look for non-compensated reviews from users. Even check Amazon, if the manufacturer’s products are sold on that site.

You can also look for red flags by checking their scores with the BBB and other consumer watchdog websites. A company that cares about its product and reputation will be one that shows a positive brand and marketing strategy. Any company may get you to buy a product once. A quality company will have a base of satisfied customers.

Do They Offer a Wide Variety of CBD Products?

Finally, take a look at the kind of CBD products that they offer. Are they innovative and on top of the trends? Of course, a good CBD manufacturer could offer just one thing, like a tincture or oil. However, it’s a sign of commitment when they are able to offer a variety of products that can address different issues.

CBD can be used for a variety of complaints, from pain and inflammation to anxiety. It’s more efficient to find one source for all of your CBD needs, rather than cherry picking from several different companies. One trusted source is ideal.

Find the Perfect Company for Your Needs

The bottom line here is that everyone has their own priorities. Even with these five factors as a guide, only you can decide which of these is most important to you. Some may care less about variety and more about quality. Some may demand organic sourcing, while this isn’t as important to others.

Use these ideas as a jumping off point for your journey toward the perfect CBD. Do some preliminary research, and if you find your first choice doesn’t cut it try again. CBD can be excellent support for health and wellness, so don’t take it lightly. Take a little time to find the very best to support your body.