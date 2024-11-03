5 entities/things that didn’t exist the last time Arsenal played Inter Milan in the Champions League

We look at things/stars/entities that were not around when Arsenal last took on Inter Milan in the Champions League

It’s been over 20 years since that night at San Siro when Arsenal hammered Inter Milan, 5-1. The year was 2003, and that season Arsenal went on to become Invincibles, a feat still marveled at by fans and pundits alike.

After a 3-0 thrashing at Highbury, Arsenal were equally rampant in Italy as well. On the 25th of November, Thierry Henry fired Arsenal into the lead, five minutes before the half-hour mark. However, Christian Vieri’s deflected shot went past keeper Jens Lehmann, leveling the score for Inter Milan.

The second half was all Arsenal. After taking the lead before the 50th-minute mark through Freddie Ljungberg, the North London club were ruthless in the ending stage of the game. Henry, recently resigned from sporting director Edu and Pires made it 5-1 to Arsenal.

Here, we look at 10 entities/things that didn’t exist the last time Arsenal played Inter Milan in the Champions League.

YouTube

The popular video-sharing platform was founded only in February 2005, before officially coming into existence in December of that year. Those days, one had to tune in to their television sets to catch hold of match highlights.

Android Phones

Android would launch almost 5 years after this Arsenal-Inter Milan fixture. The mobile OS was launched in September 2008, and is now the most popular operating system in the world.

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal (via TransferMarkt)

Lamine Yamal was born nearly 4 years after Arsenal’s hammering of Inter Milan at San Siro. The Spaniard was born on the 13th of July, 2007 in the Municipality of Esplugues de Llobregat. He is now considered to be the future massive star of FC Barcelona.

Corona was just a beer

The pandemic came into existence only in late 2019, and back in November 2003, Corona was just a beer. The Mexican brand, founded in 1952, was in its 52nd year of existence.

Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo is now a regular starter at Manchester United. The midfielder is one of the key stars in the Red Devils’ lineup. He was born 17 months after Arsenal’s win over Inter Milan, in April 2005.