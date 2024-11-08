We take a look at 5 players who have played for both London clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea since Mikel Arteta became the Gunners’ manager

Time has flown by. It’s almost been 5 years since Mikel Arteta took over as Arsenal‘s manager. The Spaniard has done a commendable job since his appointment but failed to win major trophies, constantly coming under criticism whenever the North London side exits a tournament like the League Cup/FA Cup/Europa League and more recently the UEFA Champions League.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 01: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal lifts the FA Cup Trophy after his teams victory in the Heads Up FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 01, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

However, in this article, we will take a look at 5 players who have played for both Chelsea and Arsenal since Mikel Arteta took over. It is worth noting that most of the moves have happened from West London to North London and only few the other way.

Here is a look at 5 players who have played for Arsenal and Chelsea since Mikel Arteta became the Gunners’ manager.

Willian

A lot of eyebrows were raised when Willian was signed in the 2020/21 summer transfer window. Although the Brazilian came up with a decent amount of G/A throughout his stay with the West London club, he did have a large chunk of critics who were Chelsea fans. And when the then-32-year-old signed with the rival club, it was not welcomed. As expected, Willian’s stay at Arsenal was pretty dismal. In the 25 starts he made in the league, the winger scored just one goal, and left the club in the next season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

One of the greatest Arsenal strikers in the Emirates era, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was banging in goals at Arsenal for fun until it all began fizzling out towards the end of 2020. He soon fell out of favor with Mikel Arteta as well. By late 2021, he was slowly reduced to the bench. He eventually joined Barcelona in early 2022, before returning to London, in a shock move to Chelsea. However, the Gabonese never really got going at Chelsea, scoring just one goal in 15 league appearances.

Kai Havertz

LUTON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates their teams last minute winner during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Arsenal FC at Kenilworth Road on December 05, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Like many other Chelsea to Arsenal transfers, Kai Havertz’s arrival was also frowned upon by a large chunk of the Arsenal faithful. However, the German proved the naysayers/doubters wrong in his first season (2023/24), scoring 13 goals in 37 league appearances. He’s been decent so far in the 2024/25 season as well.

Jorginho

Jorginho’s contributions to Chelsea will never be forgotten. The Italian was one of the main men in the Blues’ stunning Champions League victory in the 2020/21 season. However, following manager Thomas Tuchel’s departure in 2022, Jorginho fell out of favor with the then-manager Graham Potter. And during early 2023, Arsenal were in dire need of a backup midfielder, and Mikel Arteta eventually bought him. He has since made 41 league appearances for Arsenal.

Raheem Sterling

The latest star to move from West London to North London, albeit on loan. Raheem Sterling, after two years at Chelsea, joined Arsenal on loan for the 2024-25 season. However, he has not been getting many starts.