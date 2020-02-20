5 Players Manchester United Missed Signing in January Transfer Window

Manchester United only signed three players in the January transfer window, and we believe these footballers would be a far better fit!

Did you know that more than 100 players were linked to Manchester United during the transfer window in January? It is safe to say that most of those ties were only rumors, but you can't deny that the club only signed three players before the transfer deadline.

Ultimately, it turned out that Odion Ighalo (loan), Bruno Fernandes, and Nathan Bishop (permanent moves) became new members of the squad. In this article, we are talking about the biggest names that United missed signing during this transfer window.

1. Reinier

Reinier Jesus Carvalho is touted to become the next big star of Brazilian football. Although he is only 18 years old and only played a single professional season for Flamengo, Reinier has already become a member of the Brazil U23 squad.

The attacking midfielder is robust and strong, which is understandable since he is 6’1” tall. At the same time, Reinier is incredibly fast and has amazing technique, which is why many compare him to Kaka. Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to sign him, Reinier ended up in Real Madrid in January.

2. Jude Bellingham

Clubs like Manchester United need to consider signings that can improve the squad at once, as well as those that could be a huge investment in the future. Jude Bellingham fits the latter category since he is only 16 years old at the moment.

Bellingham was promoted into a member of the senior squad of Birmingham City, and the midfielder scored four goals in his first 27 appearances. It is even more important that he showed to be a true class, and experts suggest his on-the-pitch intelligence and speed are his strongest suits. Man United, Man City, Arsenal, and Liverpool all seem to be interested in this world-class English talent, but he didn’t change clubs during the January transfer window.

3. Gedson Fernandes

Gedson Fernandes is someone that could make a difference right away, but only if he is ready to give his best. Fernandes’ career so far has been interesting – he made two appearances for the Portuguese national team, although he is only 20 years old, he hasn’t been a regular for Benfica for a while.

That only spurred the rumors that he could move to England in January, and Man Utd was one of the possible destinations. Whether the Red Devils had the reason for giving up or Tottenham Hotspur was faster, the fact is that Fernandes is now a member of Mourinho’s squad. It is interesting to note that even Spurs signed him on loan.

4. Dominik Szoboszlai

Sometimes the best players have the trickiest names to pronounce, and that is the case with Szoboszlai. The Hungarian midfielder is only 19 years old, but he already has eight appearances for the national team. Although he spent his youth career in Hungary, FC Liefering from Austria gave him a chance in their senior squad. From there, Szoboszlai joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2017.

At this point, the wunderkind remains a member of the Austrian club, but it is only a matter of time when the big move will happen. Szoboszlai can play as a central midfielder and a winger, which makes him a versatile player that can help a team in different ways. Although there were rumors, Man Utd didn’t sign the Hungarian football in January, but things might change during the summer transfer window.

5. Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali

The Italians might be a bit worried about the lack of true world-class talents born in their country over the last several years. Fortunately, Tonali is here to raise their spirits since the experts are comparing the midfielder to both Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso.

Tonali started his youth career in Piacenza but has been in Brescia since he was a 12-year-old kid. Today, he is one of the most important players in the team, which is why his club might ask for big money to sell him. That is probably why Tonali stayed in Brescia in January, but United fans might be hoping they could sign him in the next transfer window.