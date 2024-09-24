5 players Manchester City can replace the injured Rodri with

The injury of Rodri came as a massive shock for Manchester City fans. Their key CDM had torn his ACL in the early minutes of their heated clash with Arsenal and will be out for the remainder of the season.

The Spaniard, ever since his arrival, has brought a calming yet commanding presence in the Citizens’ midfield. He is also one of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or this year. Just a few games into the 2024-25 season, City have a massive headache to solve – replace Rodri. Here are 5 players Manchester City can look to, for replacing the injured Spaniard.

Adam Wharton

The young English midfielder joined Crystal Palace only on the 1st of February, 2024. In no time, Wharton has earned the plaudits of analysts and fans alike. A key part of Palace now, Wharton might be a valuable addition if the Citizens manage to sign him next window. Although not as tall as Rodri, Wharton does have decent aerial abilities and can also play as an 8.

Martin Zubimendi

A target among the top teams of the EPL, Arsenal and Liverpool, Martin Zubimendi has been Real Sociedad through and through. Rising through their youth ranks, Zubimendi has made over 150 appearances in La Liga for Sociedad. While Liverpool came close to signing him, they are reported to be still interested in the Spaniard. It will be interesting to see if City join the race to sign Zubimendi.

Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves celebrates after scoring for Wolves. (Getty Images)

Ruben Neves has been tried and tested in the English Premier League. The 27-year-old, chasing the bag, left for Saudi Arabia in 2023. He now plays for Al-Hilal. With the financial backing they have, the Citizens can lure the former Wolves man to their club.

Bruno Guimaraes

Although slightly more attacking than Rodri, the Newcastle United midfielder was linked with Manchester City this summer. The only reason the blue side of Manchester couldn’t sign him is because of his massive 100m EUR release clause. Given their recent contact, City might attempt to sign the Brazilian again.

Frenkie de Jong

Manchester City have never set sights on Frenkie de Jong. In fact, only the other side of Manchester have. The Dutchman has forever been on the radar of the Red Devils. However, it will not hurt City to try and lure him to the blue side of Manchester. The only thing that would stop de Jong from leaving is the fact that how well-settled he is at Barcelona.

Honorable mention

Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips takes on Mesut Ozil in the 2019-20 FA Cup (Image credit: Getty)

The experienced CDM is still a part of Manchester City, but he is on loan to newly-promoted Ipswich Town. The Citizens do have the option to recall him right away, which might come along with a few contractual implications. However, given the Englishman’s recent poor run of form, especially his horrid showing at previous loan club West Ham United, he might not be a primary option.