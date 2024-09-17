5 players Arsenal can have as backup for skipper Martin Odegaard

Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal into a well-oiled machine ever since he took charge. Although the former Gunners captain struggled in his first couple of years, the progress since 2022 has been phenomenal. Having finished runners-up twice over the last two seasons, Arteta’s men have given EPL giants Manchester City a run for their money, finishing just below them in the table.

However, the only nagging issue that plagues the North London side is the squad depth, especially in certain positions, notably, attacking midfielder and striker. While the Gunners’ defense is as safe as a house, with a boatload of experienced/talented starters and substitutes, it is the attack that remains thin. And the problem continues to threaten Arsenal.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 31: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal acknowledges the fans after the team’s defeat in the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on December 31, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Whenever skipper Martin Odegaard is missing from the lineup, their creativity goes for a toss. And when the Norwegian wizard spins a dangerous pass through, the lack of a lethal striker leads to a comparatively lesser finishing rate. Although the ever-fit Kai Havertz brought decent returns in the 2023/24 season, he is certainly not better than a proper striker upfront. Here are five players Arsenal can sign to fill in when their hard-working skipper, Martin Odegaard isn’t fit. Note: The players mentioned below might still be in contract with the club

Giorgian de Arrascaeta

Giorgian de Arrascaeta, the talented Uruguayan midfielder is battle-tested and can prove to be an excellent backup for the Norwegian. At 30 years of age, Arrascaeta has plied his trade only in South America, his entire life. Currently playing for Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A, Arrascaeta has notched up staggering numbers from his 280 appearances in 5 years for the club. His G/A currently stands at a stunning 164 from 280 games, with 71 goals and a whopping 93 assists.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Via TransferMarket)

Having him on the bench, might prove to be a massive boost for the North London club.

Philippe Coutinho

EPL tried-and-tested Philippe Coutinho is still a part of an EPL club – Aston Villa. On loan from the in-form club, the Brazilian is currently at Brazilian Serie A club Vasco da Gama. The attacking midfielder played a big part in Liverpool’s title mount under Steven Gerrard/Brendan Rodgers back in 2013/2014. With impressive returns, Coutinho also helped in the surge of Liverpool as an EPL giant during former manager Jurgen Klopp’s early years.

Philippe Coutinho during his time at Liverpool (via X)

Having seen it all across a number of big leagues, Coutinho’s experience in the bench might prove to be immense for Arsenal.

Teji Savanier

Another experienced midfielder in his 30s. Teji Savanier knows what it is to shoulder a club’s responsibility, having been the captain of Montpellier for quite a while. Although, Savanier’s contract only expires in 2026, Arsenal getting hold of the Frenchman can do wonders for the team.

Teji Savanier in action (via X)

The talented midfielder has racked up 43 goals and 29 assists for the 2011/12 Ligue 1 champions. The presence of Savanier can ease pressure on Martin Odegaard certainly.

Suso

Another attacking player who has had a taste of the EPL. A young Suso once was a part of Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool, having risen through the youth academy of the club. Although he did show signs of promise, he never really shone at the English club, and eventually left to AC Milan. He spent his early years at the club going out on loan before developing into a reliable player for the Italian giants. The Spaniard then left for Sevilla, after 5 years with AC Milan, and has now been an integral part of the club.

AC Milan’s Spanish forward Suso controls the ball during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Lazio Rome on April 13, 2019 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Getty Images)

Given Mikel Arteta’s liking for Spaniards, Suso will surely be a valuable addition to the Gunners’ thin creative midfield.

Alejandro Pozuelo

Another Spaniard on the list. The 32-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League for the club Al-Fayha. Although not much known as the aforementioned players, Pozuelo has been a reliable midfielder throughout his career. The veteran also once featured in the EPL back in 2013-14 for the now-relegated Swansea City.

He didn’t leave much of a lasting impact though. Given his Spanish nationality, it would be a decent buy, if Arsenal manage to use him from the bench during Odegaard’s absence.