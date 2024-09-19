5 oldest players in the English Premier League 2024-25 season

Football is a young man’s sport. The speed, reflexes, concentration and other attributes necessary for the sport begin to fade after a footballer goes into his 30s. To top it the English Premier League is one of the hardest leagues to thrive in. And going strong deep into one’s thirties is no joke.

However, there is a good bunch of stars in the EPL who are well into their 30s, in fact, close to being 40, still going great guns. Here is a look into the 5 oldest players in the 2024-25 English Premier League season.

Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans, the veteran Manchester United center-back is the 5th player on this list. The Northern Irishman was born on the 3rd of January, 1988, and is currently 36 years and 8 months old. Evans, who began his career in the youth academy of Manchester United, was a part of the club from 2006-2015, before leaving for West Bromwich Albion for three years.

Manchester United’s Northern Irish defender Jonny Evans controls the ball during the pre-season friendly football match between Manchester United and Lyon at Murrayfield, in Edinburgh, on July 19, 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2018, he signed a five-year deal with Leicester City and was one of the most integral cogs in the Foxes’ defense. Once again in 2023, Evans returned to Manchester United, and has in fact started in a lot of matches for the Red Devils. He recently came on as a substitute against Southampton on the 14th of September, 2024.

Jamie Vardy

Leicester City’s reliable and ever-dependent marksman Jamie Vardy never looked back after leaving Fleetwood Town in 2012. A meteoric surge – for both him and the team saw them get their hands on the coveted EPL title, just four years later. Although Vardy and co. could never replicate that magical 2015-16 season again, Leicester were a menace until their relegation in 2023, thanks to Vardy’s consistent goal hauls over the years. However, they are now back in the Premier League, just a year after being relegated.

Jamie Vardy (via TransferMarkt)

At 37 years and 8 months, Vardy still has his game quite intact, scoring for the Foxes whenever they are in dire need of a goal. The main striker of Leicester City might still have a few more years in his kitty before he calls it quits.

James Milner

James Milner has been in the English Premier League for ages. He was featuring for Leeds United even before Cristiano Ronaldo took the league by storm following his arrival in 2003. At just 16 years old, he made an appearance for the club, making him one of the youngest-ever players to feature in an EPL match. Fast-forward 22 years later, Milner is still in the Premier League, making appearances off the bench for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Currently, 38 years and 8 months old, Milner’s last appearance for Brighton came in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on August 31, 2024. It is worth noting that, Milner also has a physique only a few pushing 40 can ever dream of.

Ashley Young

The name might be Young, but the Everton full-back is nearly 40. At 39 years and 2 months of age, Young has seen the highest of highs in the English Premier League. His long career with Manchester United will never be forgotten, especially his exploits for the Red Devils between 2011-2013.

Starting out in the Watford academy, first played in the EPL back in 2006, when Watford were promoted to the top tier. However, just 6 months after Watford came into the EPL, Young left for Aston Villa where he announced his arrival on the big stage. His stock began to rise only during his time at Villa, attracting interest from Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011.

Ashley Young in 2017

After almost 9 years with United, Young had a one-year stint with Inter Milan, before returning to Aston Villa for two years, and finally settling at Everton.

Lukasz Fabianski

The experienced Pole has been a silent but good performer between the sticks, through the years. Having started in the English Premier League with Arsenal in 2007, Lukasz Fabianski never really became a first-choice keeper in the league until his move to Swansea City in 2014.

Lukasz Fabianski (via TransferMarkt)

After 4 impressive seasons with the Welsh club, Fabianski made a move to West Ham United, and has been with them ever since. He’s made over 180 starts for the London club, and is going strong at 39 years and 5 months of age.