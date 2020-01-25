5 interesting pre-match rituals that Neymar follows without fail

Just like any other player, Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar also follows some weird and wonderful pre-match rituals.

A video released by Oh My Goal- France on YouTube reveals the 5 pre-match rituals the Brazilian never forgets to perform before stepping on to the field.

Neymar (Getty Images)

Neymar’s rituals

Talking to his father – He may be a party animal but one thing for sure is Neymar is a true family man. He has been very close to his father and shares a good relationship with him. “I always call my father to talk before a game”, he said to Mundo Deportivo in 2015/16. Listens to music – Many players listen to music to prepare themselves mentally and the former Barcelona man follows it regularly. He prays – Neymar never forgets to carry out his religious practice to thank God and help him in the game. Goes to the bathroom – This is one of the weirdest things to do but as a human, we cannot stop attending the nature’s call. Posts a photo – The 27-year-old always takes to social media as he is a very connected person. He makes sure to stay up to date and connect with his fans on a regular basis.

However big a player might be, they do follow some kind of ritual that keeps them confident and healthy before a game. And most of the footballers do pay attention to the minute details before they go out on the field.

Neymar is no stranger to that and it has helped him so far, both mentally and physically. He and his teammates will be aiming to finish the season on a high note. And the Champions League will be their top priority as PSG do have a really good team.