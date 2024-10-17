Keeping in mind the 21st century, here is a look at 5 Arsenal players you might have forgotten

Arsenal are one of the greatest clubs in England. Just like a club with a rich history, the North London club has had a boatload of stars represent them. However, there have been a few names even the keenest of fans would have missed.

Here is a deep dive into some of the Arsenal players you might have forgotten.

Jeremie Aliadiere

One of Arsene Wenger’s many French signings. Aliadiere joined Arsenal as a teenager back in 1999, and rose through the club’s youth ranks. He turned pro at 18 but struggled to get many starts. His only appearance in the 2001-02 (his first season) EPL season came as a substitute, replacing Thierry Henry. Aliadiere’s first goal for Arsenal came in his second season, against West Bromwich Albion (August 27, 2002), and it remains his only goal for the club in the Premier League (excluding League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Community Shield).

Jeremie Aliadiere (via TransferMarkt)

The Frenchman was then reduced to the League Cup squad and hardly started for the Gunners in the Premier League. Arsenal then began sending Aliadiere on loan spells, starting from 2005 – first to Celtic. That summer he joined West Ham United on a one-year loan, which was terminated midway and ended up in Aliadiere joining then-championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After 6 years and just 29 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal, Aliadiere left Arsenal to join Middlesbrough FC. He ended his career in 2017, having last played for Lorient.

Ryo Miyaichi

Ryo Miyaichi, the Japanese, turned pro at Arsenal, and was signed by Arsene Wenger as a teenager. The pacy attacker was sent on loan to Feyenoord, then to Bolton Wanderers in his first two years. In between his loan spells, he made a couple of appearances for the Gunners. His only appearance in the English Premier League for Arsenal was as a substitute in 2013, during a win over Stoke City.

2013-14, Miyaichi was at Arsenal, however, he hardly got appearances to boast of, barring the aforementioned off-the-bench appearance, a UEFA Champions League debut against Fenerbahce in August 2013, and a couple of League Cup starts. He was then again loaned out in 2014-15 to FC Twente, while also playing for Jong Twente during the same spell.

A proper Arsenal fan would remember the pace the young Miyaichi possessed, especially in the popular video games PES 13, and PES 14 (now dubbed as eFootball). Although the Japanese could translate his speed he was not able to amplify his raw skill in real life. He currently plays for Yokohama F. Marinos.

Park Chu-young (Park Ju-young)

Another Asian signed by Arsene Wenger in 2011, this time in the summer transfer window. After an impressive 3 years at French side Monaco, Park’s arrival did create a buzz among the Gooners. However, he hardly got starts for the North London club. After a couple of League Cup appearances, and starting a UEFA Champions League game against Marseille in the group stage, Park’s first appearance in the Premier League, was as a substitute against Manchester United in January 2012.

Park Chu-young (via Bleacher Report)

Later that year, in the 2012-13 season, Park was sent on loan to Celta Vigo. His next appearance for Arsenal came in October 2013, as a substitute for Aaron Ramsey in the League Cup, and it was eventually his last. Following a short loan spell to Watford in 2014, Park was released by the club the same year. He now plays for Ulsan HD in the South Korean football league.

Justin Hoyte

Justin Hoyte was Arsenal through and through. He joined the club in 1993, as a 9-year-old, much before Arsene Wenger’s revolutionary term at the club. The Trinidadian and Tobagonian British turned pro in 2002. However, his Premier League debut came towards the end of that season, as a substitute during Arsenal’s rampant win over Southampton.

Justin Hoyte (Via TransferMarkt)

His first Premier League start came the next season, against Norwich City in August 2004. He then made only sporadic appearances for the club, barring the 2006-07 season (Arsenal’s first season at the Emirates). Hoyte left the club in 2008, and joined Middlesbrough, where he became a regular starter. He announced his retirement in 2019, having last played for FC Cincinnati.

Mart Poom

One of the greatest Estonian footballers of all time didn’t have that much of a lustrous club career to boast of. In his near-22-year professional career, Derby County was the only club for whom he made more than 100 appearances. Almost into the twilight phase of his career (33 isn’t a twilight phase for a GK, but Poom retired 3 years later), Arsenal came knocking at Poom’s door in search of a temporary replacement for the injured Jens Lehmann and Manuel Almunia.

Mart Poom (via TransferMarkt)

5 months later in early 2006, his move was made permanent. He made just two appearances for Arsenal in total, both coming in the 2006-07 season, one in the League Cup and the other in the very last day of the 2006-07 Premier League season. However, the interesting part is that Poom has a UEFA Champions League runners-up medal to boast of since he was in Arsenal’s 25-man squad for that year’s UCL. He left the club in 2007 and joined Watford and ended his career in 2009.