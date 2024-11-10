4 Sporting CP players Manchester United could sign following Ruben Amorim’s appointment

A look at a few players Manchester United could probably sign following the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their head coach.

Ruben Amorim will be taking charge as Manchester United‘s head coach on the 11th of November. The Portuguese has left a whole host of Sporting CP fans following his departure. He had taken over the club in 2020, and managed to make them compete with Europe’s best. And since his takeover (until his recent departure), Sporting CP have the highest win rate in Europe (counting only the top leagues).

Back to Manchester, INEOS will be responsible for the transfers. Amorim will be given his say, but will not be at the apex of transfer-related decisions. However, he could influence some of his favorite/top players at Sporting CP to move to the red side of Manchester.

Here are 4 players Ruben Amorim could help Manchester United sign, from Sporting CP:

Francisco Trincao

Francisco Trincao signed first for Sporting CP on loan from Barcelona in the 2022/23 season. However, the Portuguese does have significant experience in the English Premier League, having played for Wolverhampton Wanderers (notorious for having a ton of Portugal players in their squad) in the 2021/22 season (on loan from Barcelona). This one-year experience would prove to be vital in luring Trincao back to EPL.

Pedro Goncalves

Pedro Goncalves (via TransferMarkt)

Another Portuguese star on the list. Pedro Goncalves has spent a large chunk of his professional footballing career at Sporting CP, and was one of Ruben Amorim’s early signings. Goncalves was in the English Premier League for one season, and as expected – the club? Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, he never made a single appearance for them in the 2018/19 season (the year he turned pro). Goncalves also spent one year at the Wolves youth academy. Amorim’s chemistry with Goncalves could very well be translated to Manchester United.

Morten Hjulmand

Morten Hjulmand is the captain of Sporting CP (via TransferMarkt)

Sporting CP’s captain was recently linked to Manchester United. However, the Red Devils went for Manuel Ugarte, and Hjulmand stayed at Sporting CP. However, now that Amorim is in charge of Man United, Hjulmand to the Red Devils in the near future cannot be ruled out. It is worth noting that, Hjulmand is only in his second season at Sporting.

Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres (via TransferMarkt)

Although Viktor Gyokeres to Manchester United might be unlikely, it can never be fully ruled out. The Swede is at the peak of his powers currently. Although he was a part of an English Premier League club (Brighton), he never made an appearance for them in the league. Although he had immense potential, joining Sporting CP from Coventry City, not many expected him to take the footballing world by storm. He now has more goals than matches played for Sporting CP in the Portuguese league.