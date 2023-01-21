3 The most unusual cars of the main stars of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Qatar hosted the matches for the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Although there are many controversies and even conflicts surrounding the current tournament, it is obvious that millions of fans from all around the world were glued to it.

It’s no secret that many players have real four-wheeled diamonds in their garages, thus we are interested in football’s automobiles as much as the sport itself. So, here are the 10 most intriguing vehicles driven by ten World Cup heroes in 2022.

You don’t have to be a billionaire to drive luxury cars. Rental companies let you rent Lamborghinis, Porsches, McLarens, and many other fine cars.

Car rental companies are located all over the world and have their own websites where you can easily find exotic car rental dubai. For a modest fee, rental companies will give you the opportunity to feel like a sports racer, or a billionaire football player, or simply provide you with convenient transportation for traveling or driving on the slopes.

Lionel Messi – Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti

More than a dozen vehicles, ranging in price from under two million dollars for the premium Pagani Zonda Tricolore to the “humble” Lexus RX, are included in the Argentine striker’s collection. But against the backdrop of the Sergio Scaglietti-designed Ferrari 355 S Spider, they are all gone. There were just four copies made of this pure racing vehicle. For 1957, the vehicle’s 4.0-liter V12 engine’s 390 horsepower and ability to accelerate over 300 km/h were excellent.

The replica became the most expensive racing car in history when it was purchased in 2016 at the Artcurial auction, maybe by the most prominent player in contemporary football. It cost $36 million. This car’s worth is also attributable to the luminaries who have driven it, including Stirling Moss, Wolfgang von Trips, Maurice Trintignant, and Mike Hawthorne.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Bugatti Centodieci

This is one of the most exclusive and expensive Bugatti models in history: the Centodieci edition is limited to exactly ten copies, for each of which customers paid at least $ 10 million even before the official premiere took place. One of these clients was the captain of the Portuguese national team – and the main rival of Messi in pursuit of the title of the best football player of the last 10-20 years, whose collection is quite comparable to the collections of Arab sheikhs – there are several Bugatti, and a whole scattering of Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and Maserati, and you can not talk about any “consumer goods” like Mercedes-Benz and Bentley at all.

As for the Centodieci, this is a gift from Bugatti to itself on the 110th anniversary of its foundation, and at the same time dedication to the legendary EB110 model – which, in turn, was created for the 110th anniversary of Ettore Bugatti himself. Actually, centodieci is Italian for “one hundred and ten”. It is based on a standard Bugatti Chiron coupe with an incredible 1600-horsepower W16 engine, but all body panels are new – in the style of that same EB110 from 1991.

Kylian Mbappé – Ferrari 488 Pista

No wonder PSG is considered one of the richest clubs in the world. The third player of this club is already at our top – the brilliant Kylian Mbappe, who is still far behind his teammates in the automotive discipline. The basis of his fleet is the banal Volkswagen Touareg and even Tiguan, also ordinary BMWs, Audis and Range Rovers were seen in Mbappe’s garage, and the only car “for the soul”, as far as we know, is the Ferrari 488 Pista.

Well, what a great choice! 720 horsepower taken from a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, aerodynamics pumped compared to the usual Ferrari 488 GTB, a lot of parts from the Challenge racing version, a chassis specially reconfigured for driving on the track … If driving Mbappe, who has already managed to show his incredible speed and even score a goal for the Australian team, as fast as on the football field, he should receive hugely.

We talked about the three best cars of the three best football players of the last decade. In addition to these cars, their fleet has dozens of exquisite and exclusive cars. So in addition to rare football awards, they also have the rarest automotive treasures.