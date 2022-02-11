2022 FIFA World Cup Final: Qatar Opens Ticket Sales with Top Seats Costing $1,598

The FIFA World Cup is undoubtedly the biggest football bonanza globally. Qatar will host this year’s World Cup. Recently, they announced that fans can start buying tickets with the prime seats for the final costing 1598 USD (5850 Qatari Riyals).

The tournament starts in November with a seat at the Group Stage matches costing 250 Riyals for international visitors. However, Qatari residents will benefit from special discounts and can enjoy the games for as little as 40 Riyals. If you want to book an early ticket, now is the time because the current ticket sales round will run until February 8th.

Qatar has already worked on the stadiums to host the events to ensure fans have the best experience. Read for more details on Qatar's preparedness for the 2022 World Cup.

There is a lot at Stake for Qatar

This World Cup’s edition is scheduled to kick off on November 21st instead of the summer because of the heat. Moreover, it will be the first key sporting event that will be open to global fans since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Japan and China prohibited international visitors from attending the Summer and Winter Olympics.

There is a lot at stake for Qatar in this tournament. The country has had to deal with years of controversy over alleged corruption and human rights abuse linked to its hosting the tournament. But, the gas-rich nation has invested massively to improve infrastructure and build new stadiums.

One of the event’s main organizers projected that the event would pump nearly 20 billion USD into the country’s economy. However, they are wary of the new coronavirus variant upsetting the projections.

Qatar is located on a peninsula in the Persian Gulf, and it hopes that it can attract over 1.2 million visitors in the duration of the tournament. The organizers have claimed that the country’s compact size will make the event more sustainable. For example, you can attend more than one match a day.

On the other hand, some experts claim that an influx of people could strain the import-depended country’s resources. In this sense, Qatar has leased two cruise ships to boost its hospitality capacity. They project that these ships will offer up to 4000 beds.

To deal with the risk of price-gouging, the Qatari government has set maximum rates for 80% of the rooms rented from November 1st until the tournament ends. As a result, you can get the cheapest rooms for around 464 Riyals. The government will avail these accommodations via a web portal that is not yet live.

You can book these rooms from March; however, there are still concerns. Reports suggest that there are only 90000 hotel rooms available. Organizers are considering using villas cabins at cruise liners and apartments to help address these concerns.

The country’s population is about 2.6 million, and it has experienced the highest inflation on record. For example, consumer prices went up by 6.5% in December from the previous year. The inflation was driven by recreation and transportation costs.

Venues

Doha, the country’s capital, is home to the majority of the eight venues that will host the 32-team tournament. So far, 13 countries have already booked their spot in the tournament, including powerhouses such as Germany and Brazil.

Qatar unveiled the first five proposed venues in 2010. Their intention is for the arenas to reflect the country’s historical and cultural aspects. The stadiums were built to reflect legacy, accessibility, comfort, and sustainability.

Moreover, heat will not be a problem as they are equipped with cooling systems that will help reduce the temperatures in the stadiums to around 20 degrees Celsius. other host cities include Al-Rayyan, Al-Wakrah, Lusail, and Al-Khor. Here are the stadiums that will host the World Cup matches:

Doha : Stadium 974 (40,000) and Al Thumama Stadium (40,000).

: Stadium 974 (40,000) and Al Thumama Stadium (40,000). Al Rayyan: Educational City Stadium (45,350), Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (44,740), and Khalifa International Stadium (40,000).

Educational City Stadium (45,350), Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (44,740), and Khalifa International Stadium (40,000). Al Wakrah: Al Janoub Stadium (40,000).

Al Janoub Stadium (40,000). Lusail: Lusail Iconic Stadium (80,000).

Lusail Iconic Stadium (80,000). Al Khor: Al Bayt Stadium (60,000).

Why November and December?

You are probably wondering why the tournament was moved to November and December? Well, because of the climate in Qatar, there were concerns over holding the tournament in its usual timeframe of June and July.

In this sense, a task force was formed to look into alternative dates. After deliberating on the issue, the task force suggested that late November and December would be ideal because they would avoid the summer heat.

Additionally, the tournament could not be held in February as it would clash with the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2022 Winter Paralympics in March. There was also Ramadan in April. Having the tournament in November and December was also controversial as it would interfere with national leagues. Nonetheless, it was deemed the most appropriate time to hold the tournament.