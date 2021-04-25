2021 NFL Draft: Lottery Odds, Strategy, Stats, Tips & Ultimate 2021 NFL Draft Betting Guide

The 2021 NFL Draft will be the 86th draft of the National Football League. With just a week to the draft, fans and enthusiasts are more than excited. The draft will start on April 29th, with Jacksonville Jaguars going for the first pick and most likely picking Trevor Lawrence. The Draft will continue with 20 NFL prospects and 3,000 fans at the main stage to fire up the event.

Let’s head into the article to know all about the NFL Draft 2021, the betting strategies, and odds for the event.

NFL Draft 2021 Venue: Cleaveland

FirstEnergy Stadium

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Great Lakes Science Center

NFL Draft 2021 Date:

Round 1 – Thursday, April 29

Rounds 2-3 – Friday, April 30

Rounds 4-7 – Saturday, May 1

NFL 2021: Top 5 Prospects

1. Trevor Lawrence

Class – Junior

220 LBS/ 6’6”

Quarterback, Clemson Tigers

Pick #1 – Jaguars

2020 Stats :

YDS: 3,153

TD: 24

INT: 5

2. Zach Wilson

Class – Junior

210 LBS/ 6’3”

Quarterback, BYU Cougars

Pick #1 – Jets

2020 Stats :

YDS: 3,692

TD: 33

INT: 3

3. Ja’Marr Chase

Class – Junior

208 LBS/ 6’0”

Wide Receiver, LSU Tigers

Pick #1 – Dolphins

2020 Stats :

YDS: 1,780

TD: 20

AVG: 21.2

4. Justin Fields

Class – Junior

228 LBS/ 6’3”

Quarterback, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick #4- Falcons

2020 Stats :

YDS: 2,100

TD: 22

INT: 6

5. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Class- Junior

330 LBS/ 6’6”

Offensive Tackle, Oregon Ducks

Pick #5- Bengals

NFL Draft 2021 Odds

First Overall Pick:

Trevor Lawrence -100000

Zach Wilson +1600

Justin FIelds +2500

Penei Sewell +2500

Trey Lance +6500

Second Overall Pick

Zach Wilson -3000

Justin Fields +1200

Trey Lance +2500

Penei Sewell +3200

Ja’Marr Chase +3900

Third Overall Pick

Justin Fields +105

Mac Jones +115

Trey Lance +270

Zach Wilson +2600

Kyle Pitts +5000

First Wide Receiver Draft

Ja’Marr Chase -950

DeVonta Smith +750

Jaylen Waddle +1000

First Running Back Draft

Najee Harris -170

Travis Etienne +150

Javonte Willians +500

First Offensive Lineman Draft

Penei Sewell -600

Rashawn Slater +270

Alijah Vera-Tucker +2900

First Safety Draft

Trevon Moehring-Woodard -450

Jevon Holland +470

Richie Grant +750

First Cornerback Draft

Patrick Surtain II -300

Jaycee Horn +195

Celeb Farley +1900

First Defensive Lineman Draft

Kwity Paye -145

Jaelan Phillips +230

Christian Barmore +500

How to Bet on the NFL Draft

With the NFL 2021 Draft approaching, tons of people have started betting and a lot more people will put their money on the Draft. Some people bet with a strategy in hand and others bet on rumors. Betting on the draft picks after you research Fanduel or other genuine websites could give you the wins you deserve. Betting on the draft is different from betting on an NFL game. With proper research, turning a profit from NFL Drafts 2021 betting is very possible. The most popular bet is the Overall Picks, which involves betting on who will be the first, second and third pick. You can also bet on the draft position of the prospects. Another very popular bet would be on the first draft for each position.

Betting on popular drafts like Trevor Lawrence for the first pick won’t give you significant profit. Also, bets on the first overall pick are pretty useless. You would rather bet on less popular picks to earn high profits. But don’t bet on random prospects, research well, and place your bets on the Drafts with full confidence. You don’t not want to half-ass a bet with zero to no research and end up with a high-risk bet, which has low chances of winning.