2021 NFL Draft: Lottery Odds, Strategy, Stats, Tips & Ultimate 2021 NFL Draft Betting Guide

The 2021 NFL Draft will be the 86th draft of the National Football League. With just a week to the draft, fans and enthusiasts are more than excited. The draft will start on April 29th, with Jacksonville Jaguars going for the first pick and most likely picking Trevor Lawrence. The Draft will continue with 20 NFL prospects and 3,000 fans at the main stage to fire up the event.
Let’s head into the article to know all about the NFL Draft 2021, the betting strategies, and odds for the event.
NFL Draft 2021 Venue: Cleaveland
- FirstEnergy Stadium
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
- Great Lakes Science Center
NFL
Draft 2021 Date:
Round 1 – Thursday, April 29
Rounds 2-3 – Friday, April 30
Rounds 4-7 – Saturday, May 1
NFL 2021: Top 5 Prospects
1. Trevor Lawrence
Class – Junior
220 LBS/ 6’6”
Quarterback, Clemson Tigers
Pick #1 – Jaguars
2020 Stats :
- YDS: 3,153
- TD: 24
- INT: 5
2. Zach Wilson
Class – Junior
210 LBS/ 6’3”
Quarterback, BYU Cougars
Pick #1 – Jets
2020 Stats :
- YDS: 3,692
- TD: 33
- INT: 3
3. Ja’Marr Chase
Class – Junior
208 LBS/ 6’0”
Wide Receiver, LSU Tigers
Pick #1 – Dolphins
2020 Stats :
- YDS: 1,780
- TD: 20
- AVG: 21.2
4. Justin Fields
Class – Junior
228 LBS/ 6’3”
Quarterback, Ohio State Buckeyes
Pick #4- Falcons
2020 Stats :
- YDS: 2,100
- TD: 22
- INT: 6
5. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
Class- Junior
330 LBS/ 6’6”
Offensive Tackle, Oregon Ducks
Pick #5- Bengals
NFL Draft 2021 Odds
First Overall Pick:
Trevor Lawrence -100000
Zach Wilson +1600
Justin FIelds +2500
Penei Sewell +2500
Trey Lance +6500
Second Overall Pick
Zach Wilson -3000
Justin Fields +1200
Trey Lance +2500
Penei Sewell +3200
Ja’Marr Chase +3900
Third Overall Pick
Justin Fields +105
Mac Jones +115
Trey Lance +270
Zach Wilson +2600
Kyle Pitts +5000
First Wide Receiver Draft
Ja’Marr Chase -950
DeVonta Smith +750
Jaylen Waddle +1000
First Running Back Draft
Najee Harris -170
Travis Etienne +150
Javonte Willians +500
First Offensive Lineman Draft
Penei Sewell -600
Rashawn Slater +270
Alijah Vera-Tucker +2900
First Safety Draft
Trevon Moehring-Woodard -450
Jevon Holland +470
Richie Grant +750
First Cornerback Draft
Patrick Surtain II -300
Jaycee Horn +195
Celeb Farley +1900
First Defensive Lineman Draft
Kwity Paye -145
Jaelan Phillips +230
Christian Barmore +500
How to Bet on the NFL Draft
With the NFL 2021 Draft approaching, tons of people have started betting and a lot more people will put their money on the Draft. Some people bet with a strategy in hand and others bet on rumors. Betting on the draft picks after you research Fanduel or other genuine websites could give you the wins you deserve. Betting on the draft is different from betting on an NFL game. With proper research, turning a profit from NFL Drafts 2021 betting is very possible. The most popular bet is the Overall Picks, which involves betting on who will be the first, second and third pick. You can also bet on the draft position of the prospects. Another very popular bet would be on the first draft for each position.
Betting on popular drafts like Trevor Lawrence for the first pick won’t give you significant profit. Also, bets on the first overall pick are pretty useless. You would rather bet on less popular picks to earn high profits. But don’t bet on random prospects, research well, and place your bets on the Drafts with full confidence. You don’t not want to half-ass a bet with zero to no research and end up with a high-risk bet, which has low chances of winning.