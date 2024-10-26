Rude bust up! 2 massive football stars Ruud van Nistelrooy had a feud with

Here is a look into 2 notable football stars current Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy had a feud with.

Ruud van Nistelrooy currently finds himself at the helm of Manchester United. Following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, the Dutchman who was the assistant manager has been now made the interim manager.

Ruud van Nistelrooy (via EUROSPORT)

While the Red Devils are looking for a full-time manager, van Nistelrooy has gotten off to a brilliant start in his first game in-charge. Playing against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, the Red Devils’ attack seemed unlocked, as they hit 5 past the newly-promoted side.

With Ruben Amorim’s imminent announcement possibly soon, it wouldn’t be a cause for concern given how van Nistelrooy has begun at Manchester United. However, we are here to look into two massive feuds with football stars van Nistelrooy was involved in.

Martin Keown

Back in 2003, Arsenal and Manchester United were heated rivals. During their invincible run, Arsenal were on the verge of losing with the score 0-0 at Old Trafford, with the home team winning a late penalty after Martin Keown‘s challenge.

Fifteen minutes prior to that, van Nistelrooy had made it seem that Patrick Vieira had kicked at him, and got the Frenchman sent off, much to the fury of Arsenal players. Keown even went to claim that van Nistelrooy’s antics resulted in a staggering 275,000 EURO as fines for several Arsenal players.

Back at the penalty spot, van Nistelrooy’s successful spot kick would have sealed the match, but the Dutchman struck the post much to the dismay of the home crowd. A horde of excited Arsenal players surrounded van Nistelrooy, mocking him and some even shoving him. The one that stood out among them was Keown, who appeared to push the Dutchman with a slight smack to the back of his head. Keown was handed a three-match ban with a 20,000 EURO fine.

Ever since that heated evening at Old Trafford, the two have often traded subtle shots over the course of the years. The most recent one being Keown criticising van Nistelrooy of not doing enough as Erik ten Hag’s assistant.

Cristiano Ronaldo

This feud is something which has died down right now, as explained recently by van Nistelrooy himself. Back in 2003, when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United he was a raw attacker bubbling with energy. While the Dutchman had been used to playing alongside David Beckham, Ronaldo’s arrival and style of play wasn’t welcomed by the senior players, especially van Nistelrooy himself.

The annoyance went to the point that Ronaldo and van Nistelrooy were once involved in a training bust-up, which the Dutchman now claims to be blown up by the media.