1xbet App: Download for Android & iOS [2022]

Download 1xbet App for Android & iOS

1xbet is a Cyprus-based bookmaker. 1xbet allows you to invest your money in the local currency (INR). The Hindi language is available on the website. In addition, 1xbet is one of the only sites that provides 80% of cricket matches in Live Streaming. Speaking about virtual Cricket, there are 50 matches a day, streamed via 1xbet. So you will never run out of Cricket matches to bet on.

1xbet app is available both for Android and iOS software. Both App versions are very user-friendly and are very easy to use. The major difference in them is in the way of installation, please, read below.

How to download the 1xbet app for iOS?

1xbet app can be installed within a few minutes. All you need to do is to go to the App Store on your device and search for ‘1xbet’. Below you can see the size and the compatibility of 1xbet iOS.

Compatibility: Phone, iPad, iPod touch Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Size 249.2 MB Languages English, Hindi and 45+ more Age Rating 17+

How to download the 1xbet app for Android?

Whereas with 1xbet for iOS the installation can be done within a few minutes, with the Android version it is slightly different. The 1xbet Android version is available only in the form of APK.file (Android application package), so you won’t find it in the Google Play market. APK files are Android packages, they are meant to be opened by the package installer on Android. Under the hood they are just zip files, so you can use any unzip-tool to see the contents.

To install 1xbet APK and launch it, please, follow the instructions below.

In the menu of your device, select the section «Settings», then «Security» In section «Device administration» select item «unknown sources». Go to the 1xbet official website Find the ‘Information’ section and choose the ‘1xbet Applications’ chapter (at the top of the start page) Click on the center green button named ‘Download App 1xbet’ After the download is complete, launch the application installation by clicking on the downloaded file. 1xbetMobile.apk. In the installation window that appears, select «Installer». In the next window of the permissions list, click «Install». After installation, the application will appear in the application menu. Profit!

1xbet Android requirements

APK Version 38.2 MB Android compatibility Android 5.0 and above Languages English, Hindi and 45+ more Age Rating 17+

How to log in to the 1xbet app?

Open the 1xbet app on your device Choose ‘Login’ section Fulfill with the required data: ID or email and password

1xbet Welcome bonus

1xbet offers a whopping 100% matching welcome bonus that may extend as high as €150. This bonus consists of a 100% Casino and Sportsbook Bonus.

How to activate the welcome bonus? Read below:

Before your welcome bonus can be activated, you must have made the first deposit. Upon completion of your initial deposit, your welcome bonus will be transferred to your bonus account.

Ensure that you turn over the bonus credit with accumulator bets five times, by selecting three events or higher. The accumulator bets must have odds of 1,40 (2/5) or higher odd value.

Ensure that you conduct the bonus turnover within 30 days once you’ve received it.

Important notice! Before you apply to receive the welcome bonus, we highly recommend you verify your account. Above we described how to pass the KYC procedure in the right way.

1xbet App Review

The App has multiple options to bet on apart from the sport betting. With 1xbet mobile app you can play Live Casino, Video Casino, Sport streams and even read the sport articles and exclusive predictions. Some of them involve predictions based on maths calculation. The User Interface of the App is very easy to understand since it’s quite up to date. 1xbet software developers introduce updates on a regular basis to protect your data with the high-security SSL encryption keys.

Important notice! In case you are in doubt of valid licensing of 1xbet or you are wondering whether there is an actual audit report, we advise you to go to the Terms & Conditions sections on the 1xbet official website to make sure that you are playing on one of the securiest gambling platforms.

Sports Betting in the 1xbet Mobile App

There is a wide range of sports available on the 1xbet App, starting from football (cricket) and ending up with kabaddi betting. Among the most popular ones are as follows:

● Basketball

You can find more opportunities for good wagers because there are so many college teams and there are so many games. There is also more information available for basketball compared to the sport matches since its performance strongly depends on the performance of a single player.

● Soccer

● Cricket

● Tennis

● Kabaddi

● Horse racing

Less popular sports to bet on

● Ice hockey

● Baseball

Above mentioned sports are less popular, according to the 1xbet players, because they depend too much on the performance of a pitcher or goaltender.

How to make a cricket bet in the 1xbet application?

Since cricket has had a great presence in India since the late past, the cricket betting option is crucial for Indian players. To make a cricket bet, you can do the following:

Go to the ‘Top matches’ section on 1xbet official website and choose ‘Cricket’

As of December 2021, there are 150 tournaments, which are going on right now or upcoming ones.

Choose the tournament by the date and time, which is suitable for you.

Important notice! As for a newcomer, we highly recommend you to choose those watches, which you will be able to watch in real-time! Streams on cricket matches can be also found on the 1xbet official website. By doing that, you will be able to upgrade your analytical skills in sports betting and the attention, indeed.

You can also choose between matches and periods (there are 2 available to choose from)

1xbet mobile casino

Speaking about the availability of using the 1xbet App as a mobile casino, there are multiple games to choose from. In addition, there are 2 versions of playing: Video casino and Live Casino:

Live Casino is a more interactive way of playing casino games since it is accompanied by the Live dealer. There are also live players at the table. All the members are allowed to chat during the game and ask for assistance from a live dealer in case of any issue during the casino game.

is a more interactive way of playing casino games since it is accompanied by the Live dealer. There are also live players at the table. All the members are allowed to chat during the game and ask for assistance from a live dealer in case of any issue during the casino game. Video casino. Video (Ordinary) casino is a form of playing, where you can’t communicate neither with live dealers nor with players. The game is handled by computer software, which generates the number on the card table. Video casino is not worse than the Live one – it is still secure to play, but with no interactive dialogues involved in it.

Among the most popular casino games, 1xbet offers you the following :

TwentyOne

Igrosoft

Radi8

1Spin4Win

Genezis

Rival

Dragoon Soft

KA Gaming

Zeus

Fully

Iconic

Mascot

Deposit and Witdrawal Options

Before you start to invest the money into your account, you need to verify your account via passing the KYC procedure. Using the following document, you’ll be able to speed up your verification procedure:

● passport or ID card (both sides);

● recent utility bill or bank statement (not older than 3 months) – geolocation verification through your browser is also possible;

● selfie with your ID or passport next to your face;

Usually, it takes up to 2-3 business days to prove your identity. Once 1xbet will verify your account, you’ll receive a confirmation letter via email (you’ve entered during the registration process) and deposit limits for the bets will be removed.

Difference beetwen 1xbet mobile App and the Site

The major difference between the 1xbet mobile App and the official website is that you have 24/7 full access to the latest sports news on your device. To not miss any upcoming discounts and seasonal promo codes on sports events and casino games, allow the App to send you notifications on your device. Since 90% of players are constantly using mobile networks, it won’t cause any problem to stay tuned for you while you are out of your home.

With the site version, it is more suitable in case you are working remotely and can afford to watch live streams directly from your computer. But in that case, you might miss juicy discounts, and sometimes, the sport streams’ quality is slightly lower than in the site versions (via Google Chrome or Safari).