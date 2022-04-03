Football is a game that comprises a lot of money whether it’s for males or females. Let’s look at the 10 Highest-Paid Female Soccer Players in 2022.

Women’s Football has been growing at an incredible pace. The likes of England and Brazil are now offering the same rate of pay for both men’s and women’s international teams. The fans are also turning up in large numbers to watch their favourite female footballers play.

Recently the women’s El Clasico made history as more than 90K fans went to watch the match at Camp Nou. This will certainly make a big impact on Women’s football in terms of money as well. Here are the 10 Highest-Paid Female Soccer players for this year.

10. Christine Sinclair – $3 Million Net Worth

The 37-Year-Old Canadian Captain still plays for Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. She holds the record for most international goals scored by both female and male players with 186 goals.

Christine Sinclair (The Bridge)

She earns around $380,000 per year and is one of the most valuable and influential women players in the World. As of 2022, her net worth is $3 million.

9. Wendie Renard- $7 Million Net Worth

Wendie is one of the most successful and accomplished players in Women’s Football. She has spent her career with the French club Lyon. She is known for her goal-scoring abilities as a defender.

Wendie Renard (The NY Times)

She is one of the richest female soccer players in the world and will go down in history as one of the best players. As of 2022, Wendie’s net worth is $7 million.

8. Amandine Henry- $8 Million Net Worth

The 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup Silver Ball winner is one of France’s most successful and highest-paid players. She represents Lyon and captains the French National Team.

Amandine Henry (The Baaghi TV)

Henry’s yearly pay is somewhere around $394,500 which puts her slightly above her French teammate Renard. As of 2022, Amandine Henry’s net worth is $7 million

7. Marta- $13 Million Net Worth

Marta is one of the most renowned female soccer players of all time, The Brazilian star has consistently shown her abilities on the pitch. She plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Marta (Forbes)

She has won the FIFA World Player of the Year six times making her one of the greatest of all time. She has a yearly income of approximately $400,000. As of 2022, Marta’s net worth is $13 million.

6. Ada Hegerberg- $ 4 million Net Worth

Hegerberg is a well-known name in the Women’s Football Circle. She was once the highest-paid female soccer player in 2019. The Norway star plays for French club Lyon.

Ada Hegerberg (Sky Sports)

She makes around $425,000 in a year and has some endorsement deals with NIKE which makes her one of the richest. As of 2022, Ada’s net worth is around $3 million.

5. Julie Ertz- $4.5 Million Net Worth

Ertz plays international football for the United States Women’s National Team. She plays in the National Women’s Soccer League for Chicago Red Stars.

Julie Ertz (Los Angeles Times)

She is one of the finest players in the world and earns around $430,000 per year. As of 2022, Julie’s net worth is $4.5 million.

4. Megan Rapinoe – $3.7 Million Net Worth

Megan Rapinoe of the United States got the recognition of the fans when she won the Best FIFA Women’s Player in 2019. She also won the Ballon d’Or Feminin award in the same year.

Megan Rapinoe (BBC)

She earns around $447,000 per year and has become an icon of the game. With more endorsements and deals coming in, she is not far from becoming the richest female soccer player in the world. As of 2022 Megan’s net worth is $3.7 million.

3. Alex Morgan- $4.6 Million Net Worth

Alex Morgan plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League and is one of the most famous in Women’s soccer at the current time.

Alex Morgan (Forbes)

She has a yearly income of about $450,000 and even has large endorsement deals with Nike, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s as well. Morgan is currently one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world. As of 2022 Alex’s net worth is $4.6 million.

2. Sam Kerr- $3 million net worth

Sam Kerr is currently playing for Chelsea on one of the biggest deals in Women’s Football. She gets paid around $500,000 per year from all the endorsements and club deals.

Sam Kerr (Euro Sport)

She is the captain of the Australia Women’s national team and one of the most valued female soccer players in the world. As of 2022, Sam Kerr’s net worth is around $3 Million.

1. Carli Lloyd- $ 5 million net worth

Carli Lloyd is the highest-paid female soccer player in the world at the current moment. She has shown her worth since her debut in 1999.

Carli Lloyd (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Lloyd has created some amazing records with the United States National Team and gets a hefty pay of around $518,000 per year which includes endorsement deals as well. As of 2022, her net worth is $3.3 million.

Read More: